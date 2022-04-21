Carrie Underwood Stuns In Metallic Minidress

Carrie Underwood is stunning in a tiny, metallic minidress as she shows off both her power vocals and her killer legs. The 39-year-old country singer was belting out a number in a stunning Instagram snap for her 11 million+ followers recently, putting her gym-honed pins on show and injecting some country energy into her outfit.

Underwood, fresh from confirming a new album and her 2022 CMT Music Awards appearance, wowed in the leggy snap, also quickly gaining likes from her army of fans. Check it out below.

Stuns In Fringe Minidress

Scroll for the photo. The "Cry Pretty" hitmaker thrilled fans as she posted a stage shot showing her mid-song. The American Idol winner was amid purple lighting and popping against the backdrop with her golden tan, wearing a tiny and shimmery silver minidress with long sleeves, a boxy shoulder cut, plus a fringe finish at both the sleeves and hem.

Carrie showed off her built thighs and toned calves, also rocking silver and cowgirl style booties, confirming she'll always be a country girl. She wore her signature blonde locks down and curled around her shoulders, plus a full face of makeup.

The CALIA founder was, of course, shouting out her current Las Vegas Residency, a prestigious honor also enjoyed by the likes of singer Christina Aguilera and icon Celine Dion. Taking to her caption as fans left over 140,000 likes, Carrie wrote: "Las Vegas…you own my heart! ❤️❤️❤️ Thanks for coming out to party tonight! #REFLECTION #CUinVegas 📸: @jeffjohnsonimages @resortsworldlv."

Carrie then updated with a series of evening dress snaps while delivering another wowing performance.

Las Vegas Residency

Speaking of her "Reflection" Residency back in May 2021, the Grammy winner stated: "It's called 'Reflection' because I've been blessed to be a part of an incredible musical journey and lots of incredible moments onstage and we kind of just want to bring all the best of the best to Vegas and have some fun."

"I'm always working on something but that's who I am; you can't take the country out of this girl," she added. "I also feel like the whole residency is a part of that journey, getting to be onstage doing all of the hits, all of the favorites, all of the ones that people want to sing along to."

Running Her Empire

Carrie continues her music career amid her 2015-founded CALIA by Carrie clothing line and 2020-founded Fit52 app.

