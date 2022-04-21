Inside Bucs Linebacker Shaquil Barrett's Beautiful Colorado Mansion

At 15, Shaquil Barrett left his Baltimore hometown. He developed a love for football and his skill for it at a private boarding school in Nebraska. As he proceeded to achieve new heights in the sport, his drive and dedication to it grew. Shaquil eventually gained admission to Colorado State University but had no idea it was just the beginning of his success story.

Now 29, Shaquil boasts eight seasons of NFL experience. He began his career with the Denver Broncos in 2015. However, he was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after four seasons and remains there today.

Shaquil kept his gorgeous Colorado mansion after three seasons with the Buccaneers. However, as his career flourishes in Florida, he has said his final farewell to the lovely home.

The two-time Pro Bowler paid $3,250,000 for the lovely home in late 2018, as his time with the Broncos was ending. According to Realtor.com , the property, which had only been on the market for a month, just sold for $3.7 million.

Here is a close look at the breathtaking Colorado mansion.