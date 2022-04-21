Inside Bucs Linebacker Shaquil Barrett's Beautiful Colorado Mansion

At 15, Shaquil Barrett left his Baltimore hometown. He developed a love for football and his skill for it at a private boarding school in Nebraska. As he proceeded to achieve new heights in the sport, his drive and dedication to it grew. Shaquil eventually gained admission to Colorado State University but had no idea it was just the beginning of his success story.

Now 29, Shaquil boasts eight seasons of NFL experience. He began his career with the Denver Broncos in 2015. However, he was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after four seasons and remains there today.

Shaquil kept his gorgeous Colorado mansion after three seasons with the Buccaneers. However, as his career flourishes in Florida, he has said his final farewell to the lovely home. 

The two-time Pro Bowler paid $3,250,000 for the lovely home in late 2018, as his time with the Broncos was ending. According to Realtor.com, the property, which had only been on the market for a month, just sold for $3.7 million. 

Here is a close look at the breathtaking Colorado mansion.

The Stunning Mountain View

Realtor.com | Realtor.com

From its Highlands Ranch, Colorado location, the 8,738 square foot home offers a spectacular view of the mountains. Highlands Ranch, located just south of Denver, is a tranquil neighborhood. A wide range of outdoor activities is available in the area. Thousands of acres are set aside for hiking, riding, or simply enjoying a casual stroll.

The Home's Outdoor Features

Realtor.com | Realtor.com

Shaquil's home also has some unique outdoor features, starting with the lush green lawn that surrounds it. The front of the house is beautifully landscaped, with a clearly marked path leading to the big front entrance and its adjacent outdoor sitting space.

The property also includes a basketball court and a modest golfing area behind the house. In addition, there are several sitting areas on the balconies behind the house, perfect for watching the activities in the yard below or simply enjoying the beautiful Colorado views.

The Large Gourmet Kitchen Space

Realtor.com | Realtor.com

There are six bedrooms and eight bathrooms in the house, each with plenty of storage space. In addition, the huge gourmet kitchen is equipped with top-of-the-line appliances, ample counter space for cooking, and plenty of storage cabinetry.

There is also a tiny breakfast nook and additional seating along the kitchen island. In addition, there is a more formal dining space in a separate room adjacent to the kitchen.

Abundant Entertainment Areas

Realtor.com | Realtor.com

Several leisure spaces are also incorporated into the home. There is a primary living area, as well as a media room and a leisure room. The main living room is more formal, whereas the media room has a comfortable sitting space where one can watch games with friends.

The entertainment area, placed on the home's lowest floor, has a game room, television lounge, and bar. This floor also leads straight into the yard, where the outdoor recreational activities can continue. 

A Modern Open Style Home 

Realtor.com | Realtor.com

The home was built in 2017 to Shaquil's specifications. The chosen style is relatively contemporary, with lots of open spaces. The walls are painted in light hues throughout the house, contrasting with the hardwood flooring that runs across the rest of the house.

Several expansive windows let plenty of natural light into the many open spaces. However, as one gets closer to the recreational rooms, the aesthetic becomes more starkly contrasted, with added black accents set against light-colored walls.

Shaquil's former home is such a gorgeous place, hence why it was sold almost immediately. The new owner will indeed have a great stay in it. However, eyes will be fixed on the NFL star to see what property he buys next.

