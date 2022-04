Supermodel Kendall Jenner, 26, joined a host of other celebrities at Coachella last weekend as stars like The Weeknd, Doja Cat, and Harry Styles entertained the crowd. She took a break by the poolside with her tequila brand Drinks 818 and posted up in a blue bikini bottom sans top from Sommer Swim.

It was an excellent way to relax after a night of fun with her best friend Hailey Bieber and younger sister Kylie Jenner at the 818 Tequila party.