How CrossFit Athlete Tia-Clair Toomey-Orr Boosts Her Energy

5x Fittest Woman on Earth, Tia-Clair Toomey-Orr, isn't ready to relinquish her title anytime soon, and that's why she attended the PVRN Fitness Semi-Finals boot camp. She qualified for the next stage of the CrossFit Open competition alongside some other heavyweights athletes. Everyone is doing their best in preparation for this year's Games, and she doesn't want to be left behind hence her three-day marathon training.

Tia-Clair thanked her colleagues for a successful workout. She wrote,

"Thank-you so much to all the athlete’s that came to Nashville, TN to be apart of this epic weekend. It was amazing to meet you all."