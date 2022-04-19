Kaia Gerber In Ralph Lauren Discusses Happiness

Health & Lifestyle
chisom

Model Kaia Gerber is expanding her resume with more magazine covers and movie credits. The model graced the cover of Vogue China's April issue and W Magazine's latest story on Insta News about her feature in the Indie film Shiva Baby.

PEOPLE reported that she's re-evaluating her choice after the Pandemic that rocked the world. Alongside her career, Kaia ensures her choices are things that make her happy, so she's not stuck doing gigs she doesn't love.

"I think, it's so important people are realizing how important their happiness is outside of work, when you don't have all these outside resources to gain happiness from, where that internal happiness comes from."

Wearing Ralph Lauren

Kaia wore a pink Darya Embellished Linen Voile Day Dress from the RL SS22 collection. She chose the Ralph Lauren dress because its strapless silhouette is defined by its pink Ikat print, inspired by designs traditional to Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and cultures throughout Asia. The soft pink mini gown embodies the model's style perfectly as she loves feminine clothes. Kaia's breeze-blown hair stood on ends and she stretched out her hands with a single flower.

Supportive Comments

Kaia's Vogue shoot reminds so many people of her mother's run as a supermodel. Friends (she limited the comment section) in the comment section shared their opinions and gushed over her pictures. One commenter even asked her to sign his Vogue China magazine, and her mother left a twin heart emoji in support.

Paris Jackson also said, "Holy Sh*t."

Acting In New Films

Earlier this month, Deadline revealed that Kaia is joining a High School Sex Comedy film/series, Bottoms. She reposted the announcement on her social media alongside a meme showing two different moods - laughing and crying. Fans suspect its a hint of what's to come and they're excited since Kaia did fantastic in her last acting role - American Horror Stories. She's also slated to appear in an Indie short film, Palisades per the Deadline reveal.

New Ad For Beats By Dre

Kaia's latest ad is for Beats by Dre and she promoted the new earbuds in an all-white outfit. The style is reminiscent of defunct RnB/Hip Hop group TLC's late Nineties aesthetic. She wore baggy high-waist pants hiding the outline of her lower body but her toned abs still stood out through the cropped tank top she paired with the bottoms. She styled her brown hair in a short sleek wave for the cover photo but kept it longer for the following video.

