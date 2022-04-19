Kaia Gerber In Ralph Lauren Discusses Happiness

Model Kaia Gerber is expanding her resume with more magazine covers and movie credits. The model graced the cover of Vogue China's April issue and W Magazine's latest story on Insta News about her feature in the Indie film Shiva Baby .

PEOPLE reported that she's re-evaluating her choice after the Pandemic that rocked the world. Alongside her career, Kaia ensures her choices are things that make her happy, so she's not stuck doing gigs she doesn't love.

"I think, it's so important people are realizing how important their happiness is outside of work, when you don't have all these outside resources to gain happiness from, where that internal happiness comes from."