NBA Rumors: Heat May Consider Trading Jimmy Butler For Russell Westbrook If They Suffer Early Playoff Exit

Miami Heat small forward Jimmy Butler is expected to be one of the most intriguing names on the trade market in the 2022 NBA offseason. Butler may be currently focused on helping the Heat dominate the Eastern Conference and win the NBA championship title in the 2022-23 NBA season. Still, rumors have already started to swirl around his future in Miami.

According to some rival players who recently spoke to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, the six-time NBA All-Star may consider demanding a trade from the Heat if they fail to achieve their main goal this season.