Georgia Steel is best known for featuring in Love Island, a reality series. The actor and TV personality have had a very successful career in the entertainment industry. After gaining fame from the popular reality show Love Island, the stunner became a household name and appeared again in Celebs Go Dating and Celebs on the Ranch, two other reality shows that only increased her visibility. Her popularity has attracted over 1.6 million Instagram followers, and it seems the influencer is not slowing down any time soon.
Georgia Steel In Swimsuit Is 'Between Wanting & Knowing'
Georgia Is A Star On The Rise
The 23-year-old has a penchant for releasing photos on her social media that are quick to gain traction and comments. One post included a series of photos of herself on Instagram while dressed in a sultry swimsuit paired with black pants. Ever the budding stylist, Georgia combined it with a green purse. Georgia knows what her fans want and she delivers every time!
Georgia, Red Hot!
It's not just that Georgia has an engaging personality, but that coupled with her striking figure and charisma are what keep her a favorite of young girls around the world. She is also a model with an interesting look and she has taught her followers a thing a two about knowing the best colors to accentuate their bodies as well as the most desirable angles when posing.
In one recent post, she designed her brown hair in a loose style, falling into her shoulders and complementing her adorable looks with subtle jewelry. The piece de resistance, however, was the fire engine red two-piece string bikini that leaves little to the imagination. In the series, Georgia shows off her body from several angles and it is clear that she has a workout regimen that keeps her trim and taut in all the right places.
How Georgia Keeps Fit
The former Love Island star flaunted her cleavage in a white bikini top that suggestively flashed her cleavage and combined a pair of skimpy matching bottoms. She combined it with a delicate gold chain on her Instagram, and wrote, "Everyday bikini dayyy@fashionnova ad in her caption."
If Georgia is not lounging on the shores, she keeps herself busy with a high-energy workout. Her exercise routine is intense, and the reason why she is able to maintain her toned abs and slim physique.
Georgia Prefers To Mix Up Her Exercise Routine
Because she doesn't want to be bored, Georgia prefers to keep a well-rounded workout routine so that she remains committed to the cause. Her most frequent exercises include walking lunges, squats with cable pull, squats, squat jumps, and sprints. She also goes biking and performs reverse crunches for abs. These are the routines she shares with her followers, and if they work for her, they might work for her fans as well!