Melissa Gorga 'Is Living' In Bikini

When reality TV star Melissa Gorga opened her clothing store Envy by MG in 2015, she experienced some growing pains causing it to close down for a month in 2017 and again in 2020 due to the worldwide Covid-19 Pandemic. Following the announcement of retail stores reopening by the State of New Jersey in June 2020, Melissa announced via Instagram that her store was reopening!

Since then, she's become Envy's number one model alongside her daughter Antonia. Melissa especially shone the light on her swimsuit collection last year as she wore pieces from Envy by MG during her time on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip spinoff.

Slaying In Barbie Pink

Melissa slayed in a Barbie pink two-piece featuring a half-cup top and matching bottoms accentuating her curves. The mother of three showed off her toned abs, thighs, and long legs as she posed in the clear blue waters of Aruba. She showed the bikini's versatility by posing in two different styles - first without a coverall and her black hair hanging loosely in a wet curl around her face. Her second style was more subdued with a short white jumpsuit unbuttoned at the top to reveal the pink bikini top underneath and her hair packed neatly into a bun. A pair of dark sunshades protected her eyes from the harsh sunray.

An Astute Businesswoman

The bikini is part of a Resort Collection Envy by MG dropped last Winter in November. The pieces in the collection featured vacation-appropriate outfits, including sundresses, maxi dresses, bikinis, beachwear, loungewear, and resort two-pieces. Melissa was an astute businesswoman to model all her pieces on the show by wearing outfits from the Resort Collection. More so because fans in her comment section typically ask where her outfits are from and if they can shop them on Envy's website.

Double The Size!

Melissa announced in February that she opened a second location in Ridgewood, New Jersey, for Envy by MG to celebrate her 6th year in business. The success of her first location in Bloomfield Avenue prompted her to expand the business, and the new store is double the size!

A Tour Of The New Store

Last month, she decorated her new store with help from NY Backdrops, and she gave positive feedback on her feed. She wrote a short and sweet message alongside a video tour of the upgraded space.

"Wanted to give you a little look inside of the new @envybymg💕 The gorgeous decor done by @nybackdrops is exactly what I was dreaming of. They are beyond talented!! I’m beyond grateful to be open in Ridgewood New Jersey now! Women in business baby!! 💕"

