Melissa Gorga 'Is Living' In Bikini

When reality TV star Melissa Gorga opened her clothing store Envy by MG in 2015, she experienced some growing pains causing it to close down for a month in 2017 and again in 2020 due to the worldwide Covid-19 Pandemic. Following the announcement of retail stores reopening by the State of New Jersey in June 2020, Melissa announced via Instagram that her store was reopening!

Since then, she's become Envy's number one model alongside her daughter Antonia. Melissa especially shone the light on her swimsuit collection last year as she wore pieces from Envy by MG during her time on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip spinoff.