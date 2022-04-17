CrossFit Athlete Dani Elle Speegle Flaunts Insane Abs In Bikini

The double update promoted Nocco's new Blood Orange carb-free, sugar-free caffeine drink, but what fans were truly there for was Speegle's six-pack abs. Posing on a tree trunk with the drink in hand, the CrossFitter showed off her insane physique in the tiniest string bikini, leading one follower to quip: "Kind of hard to even notice the can l.o.l."

Spotlighting her chiseled midriff in a close-up, the athlete put her ripped figure on full display in the next slide, capturing everything from her muscular arms to her strong legs. Still, her washboard abs got all the attention, with one user asking, "Can I use your abs to do my laundry?"

"Ha. You look cute in those pics," they added. "Good stuff as always."

Speegle opted for a pastel two-piece bikini that provided very little coverage to her fantastic form. It had small ruched cups, a plunging neckline, and minuscule low-waist bottoms that were very high-cut and tied on one hip with a flirty bow.

Her belly button piercing was left in full view of the camera in the skimpy set, which she topped off with a camo baseball cap from Tru Grit -- another one of the athlete's sponsors. She wore trendy pentagonal sunglasses and no shoes, adding extra bling with understated small hoop earrings.