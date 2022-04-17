CrossFit Athlete Dani Elle Speegle Flaunts Insane Abs In Bikini

In her caption, Speegle hinted at what her favorite TV series might be with a play on words using Blood Orange and Orange Is the New Black. Showered with love by her adoring fans, the athlete was told to "stay strong and true to yourself" by a follower who thanked her "for all your positivity."
"I respect you and [I'm] happy you don't [sic] let the negativity bring you down," they wrote.
"Trying to teach my daughter the same confidence In a strong healthy body. Love it Danny," said another user.
The three-time CrossFit Games athlete, who has opened up about having her bikini photos criticized on social media many times, recently addressed being harassed by internet trolls. "Just because I chose to be a woman PROUD of her body and my journey doesn’t mean I should be subjected to harassment," she wrote alongside a slideshow of herself stretching on the beach in a red bikini.
Showing no intention to dial down on the swimsuit posts, the 28-year-old powerhouse set the record straight: "Just because I am a woman who wants to show other women, and men, what power, strength, beauty, hard work, and dedication can look like doesn’t mean I should have to accept that I have 'opened the door' for sexual photos, comments, threats, and suggestions."