CrossFit Athlete Dani Elle Speegle Flaunts Insane Abs In Bikini

It's been a minute since Dani Elle Speegle posted bikini content on Instagram, but her latest upload was worth the wait.

Shooting a photo op for Nocco, the 28-year-old CrossFit athlete took to the beach together with San Diego-based lifestyle photographer and instructor Shiloh Colleen. The ladies produced a pair of stunning pictures heavy on swimsuit curves and gym-honed abs.

Scroll to take a look!

Abs Galore

The double update promoted Nocco's new Blood Orange carb-free, sugar-free caffeine drink, but what fans were truly there for was Speegle's six-pack abs. Posing on a tree trunk with the drink in hand, the CrossFitter showed off her insane physique in the tiniest string bikini, leading one follower to quip: "Kind of hard to even notice the can l.o.l."

Spotlighting her chiseled midriff in a close-up, the athlete put her ripped figure on full display in the next slide, capturing everything from her muscular arms to her strong legs. Still, her washboard abs got all the attention, with one user asking, "Can I use your abs to do my laundry?"

"Ha. You look cute in those pics," they added. "Good stuff as always."

Speegle opted for a pastel two-piece bikini that provided very little coverage to her fantastic form. It had small ruched cups, a plunging neckline, and minuscule low-waist bottoms that were very high-cut and tied on one hip with a flirty bow.

Her belly button piercing was left in full view of the camera in the skimpy set, which she topped off with a camo baseball cap from Tru Grit -- another one of the athlete's sponsors. She wore trendy pentagonal sunglasses and no shoes, adding extra bling with understated small hoop earrings.

Addressing Internet Trolls

In her caption, Speegle hinted at what her favorite TV series might be with a play on words using Blood Orange and Orange Is the New Black. Showered with love by her adoring fans, the athlete was told to "stay strong and true to yourself" by a follower who thanked her "for all your positivity."

"I respect you and [I'm] happy you don't [sic] let the negativity bring you down," they wrote.

"Trying to teach my daughter the same confidence In a strong healthy body. Love it Danny," said another user.

The three-time CrossFit Games athlete, who has opened up about having her bikini photos criticized on social media many times, recently addressed being harassed by internet trolls. "Just because I chose to be a woman PROUD of her body and my journey doesn’t mean I should be subjected to harassment," she wrote alongside a slideshow of herself stretching on the beach in a red bikini.

Showing no intention to dial down on the swimsuit posts, the 28-year-old powerhouse set the record straight: "Just because I am a woman who wants to show other women, and men, what power, strength, beauty, hard work, and dedication can look like doesn’t mean I should have to accept that I have 'opened the door' for sexual photos, comments, threats, and suggestions."

