The former runway model still can turn heads in a swimsuit. Born Eleanor Nancy Gow, is a legendary model, nicknamed "The Body" due to her impressive figure in her catwalk career. Working since the 80s in the fashion business, Elle Macpherson is not slowing down based on her latest social media posts.
Elle Macpherson In Swimsuit Is A 'Goddess'
The Latest
You Know Elle!
Fun fact? Elle was the cover girl of Sports Illustrated for three consecutive years. Elle has also built her reputation as a successful businesswoman by launching her Australian lingerie business, Elle Macpherson Intimates.
Elle Dabbled As A Thespian
There are many actresses that have gotten their start in modeling and then transitioned into acting, and Macpherson is one that also dabbled as an actress on the silver screen. Aside from modeling, Elle also had a successful acting career since the 90s after featuring in Alice, Sirens, Batman and Robin, the series Friends, among others.
Elle recently posted a photo of her in a black swimsuit, showing off her long slender legs while hiding her breasts with her arm. She captioned the photo saying, "Awaken your inner goddess with our two new @welleco elixirs — The PMS Elixir and The Goddess Elixir. Designed to bring harmony to your cycle. Powerful capsules to help relieve symptoms and support you to thrive 💚"
'The Body' Is Still Relevant!
In photos from her Instagram page where she has over 600,000 followers, the supermodel turned business mogul was rocking a fresh face, with voluminous natural waves and simple gold jewelry. Many of her fans have also referenced her with her famous nickname. One wrote, "Always will be THE BODY...amazing."
In one Instagram post, the Australian star was sunbathing on the beach. She captioned the post with, 'Last rays’, wearing an oversized white hat, necklace, and bohemian bracelets. She also shared inspiring messages with her followers as the year began. Elle believes it's the year to discover and embrace oneself. Her encouraging words are just what her many followers love to hear and one reason why she is still celebrated as one of the most iconic models ever.
Elle Is On Her Grind
Even after appearing on several SI swimsuit covers, she has parlayed her modeling status through her swimwear range and lingerie design. At every turn, Elle has shown women of every age that looking great in swimsuits is just a sample of what she can do. As she continues to enjoy a career in the fashion industry both on the runway and behind the scenes, Elle is a strong, independent woman calling the shots and setting an example for women of a certain age all over the world!