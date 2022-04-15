Elle Macpherson In Swimsuit Is A 'Goddess'

There are many actresses that have gotten their start in modeling and then transitioned into acting, and Macpherson is one that also dabbled as an actress on the silver screen. Aside from modeling, Elle also had a successful acting career since the 90s after featuring in Alice, Sirens, Batman and Robin, the series Friends, among others.

Elle recently posted a photo of her in a black swimsuit, showing off her long slender legs while hiding her breasts with her arm. She captioned the photo saying, "Awaken your inner goddess with our two new @welleco elixirs — The PMS Elixir and The Goddess Elixir. Designed to bring harmony to your cycle. Powerful capsules to help relieve symptoms and support you to thrive 💚"