Hiker Fern Baird Still Missing 6 Months Later

On Thursday afternoon, October 22, 2020, the hotel Fern was staying at notified the police that she had never checked out or returned to the hotel after her hike. The Blaine County Sheriff's Search and Rescue members (BCSAR) and BCSO deputies began a search.
They had a lot of ground to cover. The trailhead where Fern signed in is within the Sawtooth National Forest, which covers 2,110,408 acres. Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue aided in the search. A group of forty searchers scoured the Prairie Lakes, Minor Lakes, Norton Lakes, and Mill Lake regions. They utilized three K-9 units, two drones, several Idaho National Guard helicopters, and officers on foot, motorcycle, and horseback.
No trace of Fern was found. One last major search was made on October 30, 2020. When nothing was found, not even a clue of Fern's whereabouts, the search was officially called off.
Blaine County Sheriff Steve Harkins said, “This is not the outcome that we were hoping for, but ... we have exhausted our resources."