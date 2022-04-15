Hiker Fern Baird Still Missing 6 Months Later

You step into the woods on a crisp October day and immediately the rush and press of the outside world fall away. You hear birdsong; the creak of the trees; the murmur of a nearby stream. A scurry of leaves as a squirrel scampers up a tree trunk. The sigh of the branches in the breeze.

The forest can be a comforting, relaxing place for enjoying nature and exercising. Or it can be deadly. The shadowy trees are beautiful ... unless you step into them and vanish, never to be seen again.

Gone Without A Trace

On Monday, October 19, 2020, 62-year-old Fern Lovett Baird signed in at the Prairie Creek Trailhead in Idaho. She was an experienced hiker, although she was known to stick to the trails and not attempt any kind of dangerous hiking or take risks.

When she left her hotel, she was appropriately dressed for a chilly autumn hike in a warm grey jacket. She drove her black 2018 Subaru Crosstrek to the Prairie Creek parking lot, signed the logbook, and disappeared without a trace.

A Successful Businesswoman

Fern was from Park City, Utah. She worked as a realtor at Powder Beach Realty. Her LinkedIn profile listed her as the Owner/Principal Broker at this company. She sold residential homes but also provided vacation rentals at various mountain resorts in Utah.

She also founded the company YopaBag; she designed bags intended for carrying yoga supplies to class. This idea was born from her own love of yoga.

Lost In The Woods

Not much is known about what may have happened to Fern. She signed the trail logbook around 1:00 in the afternoon and was never seen again. Around that same time, a group of hikers from Tulsa signed the book. They were located and questioned, but they reported that they never saw Fern.

From the Prairie Creek Trailhead, Fern may have hiked either the Prairie Lakes trail or the Miner Lake trail. The trails were steady but wouldn't have been difficult for a healthy, athletic hiker such as Fern. For example, the Prairie Lakes trail is about 5 miles one way. It leads through meadows and mixed conifer forests alongside Prairie Creek. Miner Lake trail is about 4 miles one way and is more difficult, featuring a steep climb to Miner Lake.

A Vast Wilderness

On Thursday afternoon, October 22, 2020, the hotel Fern was staying at notified the police that she had never checked out or returned to the hotel after her hike. The Blaine County Sheriff's Search and Rescue members (BCSAR) and BCSO deputies began a search.

They had a lot of ground to cover. The trailhead where Fern signed in is within the Sawtooth National Forest, which covers 2,110,408 acres. Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue aided in the search. A group of forty searchers scoured the Prairie Lakes, Minor Lakes, Norton Lakes, and Mill Lake regions. They utilized three K-9 units, two drones, several Idaho National Guard helicopters, and officers on foot, motorcycle, and horseback.

No trace of Fern was found. One last major search was made on October 30, 2020. When nothing was found, not even a clue of Fern's whereabouts, the search was officially called off.

Blaine County Sheriff Steve Harkins said, “This is not the outcome that we were hoping for, but ... we have exhausted our resources."

Terribly Missed By Loved Ones

Facebook | Madeline Pantzer

It has been concluded that Fern definitely disappeared somewhere in the wilderness, as there's been no use of her cell phone or credit cards since she vanished. Will Fruehling, chief deputy of the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, said, "The most likely theory is that she became lost, perhaps left the trail and had to spend the night. She may have taken shelter and passed away from exposure … There is nothing that points to foul play, but there is nothing that points to anything concrete either.”

Fern was described by friends as being beautiful and energetic, with a happiness that was contagious. She is greatly missed and her loved ones have no closure about what may have happened to Fern.

