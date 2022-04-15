Hiker Fern Baird Still Missing 6 Months Later

You step into the woods on a crisp October day and immediately the rush and press of the outside world fall away. You hear birdsong; the creak of the trees; the murmur of a nearby stream. A scurry of leaves as a squirrel scampers up a tree trunk. The sigh of the branches in the breeze.

The forest can be a comforting, relaxing place for enjoying nature and exercising. Or it can be deadly. The shadowy trees are beautiful ... unless you step into them and vanish, never to be seen again.