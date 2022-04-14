As the highest-paid actress in American television from 2013 to 2020, Sofia Vergara did not only keep fans glued to the screen with her incredible acting prowess but with her unique approach to fashion. While the actress is a beauty in any ensemble, her swimwear style is what has caught many fashion lovers' eyes over the years.
Sofia Vergara In Bikini Reminisces About Colombia
Vergara In Strappy Bikini
Vergara has rocked some of the most stylish bathing suits in fashion history; even in throwbacks, the 49-year-old Chef actress' bikini fashion is trendy. She got her 25 million Instagram followers gushing when she posted a snap of herself rocking a dark strappy two-piece swimwear. Although it was a throwback picture, Vergara's chic outfit was still in style. The snapshot also featured Vergara with her hair let down on one shoulder, and her attention was fixed on the water flowing through a silver tap. The post received over 500,000 likes shortly after it was posted, and many viewers filled the comments with the lovestruck emojis.
Vergara Fresh From Miami
Vergara always takes over the timeline whenever her picture pops up online. The Hot Pursuit star gave fans a glimpse of some of her iconic swimwear looks, posting two images of herself on the front pages of two magazines, and it stirred up a lot of uproar amongst fans. Vergara showed off her flawless skin in the first image shared as she rocked a dark bikini. The top part of the swimwear was missing and instead replaced with a bouquet Vergara held in her hand. The second snap also featured Vergara in a black bikini with missing top fabric. This time she shielded her breast with her arms as she flaunted her perfectly toned backside in the camera. The snaps have gotten 644,635 likes and several positive comments since it was shared.
Before Fame
Famous for her voluptuous figure, Vergara was once a girl with zero confidence in her looks. According to The List, as a child, the movie star was nicknamed "palillo" (the Spanish word for toothpick) because of her rather skinny frame. The nickname made Vergara more conscious about her stature, and she shied away from outfits that showed off her figure. Vergara once revealed in an interview that in her culture, "a skinny girl has nothing going on," but what the TV star's people did not know was that Vergara was a little bit of a late bloomer. Since rising to prominence, Vergara tops the list of some of the most beautiful stars in the modeling industry.
How Vergara Took Over The TV Screen
Before rising to stardom, the Screen Actors Guild Awards winner was a simple young lady with dreams far away from the entertainment industry. Growing up, Vergara wanted to be a dentist, but things changed when she was spotted on the beach by an agent who recognized her potential. Vergara ditched dentistry to become a TV star. Since her breakthrough role as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on the American television series Modern Family, Vergara went on to star in other astonishing productions, including Four Brothers, Chasing Papi, and Hot Pursuit.