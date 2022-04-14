Sofia Vergara In Bikini Reminisces About Colombia

Vergara always takes over the timeline whenever her picture pops up online. The Hot Pursuit star gave fans a glimpse of some of her iconic swimwear looks, posting two images of herself on the front pages of two magazines, and it stirred up a lot of uproar amongst fans. Vergara showed off her flawless skin in the first image shared as she rocked a dark bikini. The top part of the swimwear was missing and instead replaced with a bouquet Vergara held in her hand. The second snap also featured Vergara in a black bikini with missing top fabric. This time she shielded her breast with her arms as she flaunted her perfectly toned backside in the camera. The snaps have gotten 644,635 likes and several positive comments since it was shared.