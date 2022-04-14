CrossFit Athlete Brooke Ence In Bikini Gets Drenched

Surpassed in likes only by her insane workout videos, the upload was packed with inspirational messages for her followers, who tune in by the hundreds on her feed to watch her crush it at the gym.

Kicking off the lengthy caption with some sage advice, Ence wrote: "Best way to test the water is to dive in head first 😜."

The CrossFit veteran, who impressed in the role of the Amazonian Penthesilea alongside Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman (2017), Justice League (2017), and Zack Snyder's Justice League (2021), continued: "Stop waiting for things to happen. Take chances and make moves because if you don’t, someone else will 💪🏼."⁣

Ence added: "⁣No matter what happens, i promise it will feel refreshing to know you gave it your all!" She followed up with a bit of news about Athia Skin Care, announcing that "something NEW is coming" to her brand.⁣⁣

Earning a "like" from Dani Elle Speegle, the update scored a wealth of compliments from fans raving about her super-fit physique. "My idol and role model for fitness," said one person, while another quipped: "Be the best you you can be! Unless you can be @brookeence then be Brooke Ence."