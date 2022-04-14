CrossFit Athlete Brooke Ence In Bikini Gets Drenched

Brooke Ence was all fine muscles and jaw-dropping bikini curves as she took to Instagram to promote two of her businesses. Clad in a revealing swimsuit from her clothing brand, Encewear, the CrossFit athlete-turned-movie star delivered cleavage and steel abs as she posed drenched and dripping in her backyard. She may have been cooling off in the pool but the 32-year-old sent temperatures soaring with the sultry share, in which she teased a new addition to her skincare label, Athia Skin Care.

Wet & Stunning

Ence was the poster girl for skincare in the picture, which spotlighted her golden bronze and silky-smooth skin. Cropping at the hip, the image put her ripped abs and arms on show, keeping the focus on her swimsuit and curves.

Previously repping her brand on Insta with a floatie straddle for nearly 50,000 likes, the CrossFitter wore a black two-piece bikini with a deep neckline and buckle details on the shoulder straps. It had teeny bottoms with a low waistline that flaunted her sculpted tummy and a high-cut designed to show off her legs.

Showcasing the set in another pool shoot that exceeded 54,700 likes on the social media platform, Ence touted the bathing suit: "Hand to god, this swimsuit stays in place 100 times better than any of my other ity bity [sic] bikinis AND it’s comfortable." Her latest share was even better received by her adoring fans, who double-tapped over 81,800 times in appreciation.

Her Inspirational Message

Surpassed in likes only by her insane workout videos, the upload was packed with inspirational messages for her followers, who tune in by the hundreds on her feed to watch her crush it at the gym.

Kicking off the lengthy caption with some sage advice, Ence wrote: "Best way to test the water is to dive in head first 😜."

The CrossFit veteran, who impressed in the role of the Amazonian Penthesilea alongside Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman (2017), Justice League (2017), and Zack Snyder's Justice League (2021), continued: "Stop waiting for things to happen. Take chances and make moves because if you don’t, someone else will 💪🏼."⁣

Ence added: "⁣No matter what happens, i promise it will feel refreshing to know you gave it your all!" She followed up with a bit of news about Athia Skin Care, announcing that "something NEW is coming" to her brand.⁣⁣

Earning a "like" from Dani Elle Speegle, the update scored a wealth of compliments from fans raving about her super-fit physique. "My idol and role model for fitness," said one person, while another quipped: "Be the best you you can be! Unless you can be @brookeence then be Brooke Ence."

