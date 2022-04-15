Olympian Jamie Anderson Shows Off Sculpted Abs

Although Anderson has won several titles in snowboarding, she did not become a snowboarder because of its medaling potential. In a 2014 interview with Today, she revealed that she did not know that snowboarding was an Olympic event at the time she started. She said, "It was only until the last few years that I realized I could potentially go to the Olympics for snowboarding–it's been a really fun journey."

Having made a name for herself in the sport, the star has a few workout routines alongside her tenacity, to thank for her success. Speaking about her go-to regimen, Anderson mentioned yoga, which helps her maintain balance. The sports champ added that she does not really strength-train when it was not the sports season. Anderson relayed that her diet plan works according to her vegetarian lifestyle. She eats a little meat but depends wholesomely on organic foods.