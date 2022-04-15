Professional snowboarder Jamie Anderson is one of the most successful snowboarders. The Olympic gold medalist has been snowboarding since she was 9. Anderson showed her sculpted abs in a mirror selfie she took in the bathroom in Denver, Colorado.
Olympian Jamie Anderson Shows Off Sculpted Abs
Summer Ready
The beautiful snowboarder shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram page last month. She was decked in an all-black look. Anderson wore a black sports bra underneath a black tracksuit jacket which put her sculpted abs on full display. Judging by the fact that there was a red tag on her wrist, she probably took the photo in the bathroom of an event that she was attending. She had on a pair of white sneakers. Her blonde hair fell against one shoulder as she smiled at the camera.
All Good Vibes
Anderson was born in South Lake Tahoe, California. The snowboarder is all good vibes as she had a wonderful time at Lake Tahoe in California, the city of her birth. Her toned body was on full display.
For The Love Of Snowboarding
Although Anderson has won several titles in snowboarding, she did not become a snowboarder because of its medaling potential. In a 2014 interview with Today, she revealed that she did not know that snowboarding was an Olympic event at the time she started. She said, "It was only until the last few years that I realized I could potentially go to the Olympics for snowboarding–it's been a really fun journey."
Having made a name for herself in the sport, the star has a few workout routines alongside her tenacity, to thank for her success. Speaking about her go-to regimen, Anderson mentioned yoga, which helps her maintain balance. The sports champ added that she does not really strength-train when it was not the sports season. Anderson relayed that her diet plan works according to her vegetarian lifestyle. She eats a little meat but depends wholesomely on organic foods.
How Anderson Got Those Abs
Anderson has such stunning abs, and it turns out that she does not even work out that much. The beautiful snowboarder told the news publication that the abs are her favorite part of the body. "I only workout in the gym in the summer and fall because I'm on the road so much, but I always go to yoga – I do core fusion and Vinyasa," she said. Her favorite yoga poses are variations on the handstand and the scorpion. She takes walks in the morning and does some mountain biking, and makes sure to keep her hydrating gel handy against skin dehydration.