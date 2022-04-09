Kate Beckinsale Stuns In A Black Minidress 

Kate Beckinsale never fails to inspire with her style. It doesn't matter whether she keeps things simple or goes all out with her outfits; she always stuns whenever she steps out in public.

When fans think Kate's impressive wardrobe cannot get any better, she comes out with another show-stopping appearance that has them frantically looking for outfit ideas.

On March 3, 2022, the Underworld actress took to her Instagram page to post a photo of her posing inside her magnificent house, looking stunning in her latest eye-catching dress.

Kate flaunted her gorgeous legs in a striking black mini dress by Rebecca Vallance. The dress, which had a low-cut neckline embellished with giant bows that drew attention to her bare chest, got her fans gushing. The actress also flaunted her sculpted jawline and perfect complexion, which she emphasized with a bronzed smokey eye and a baby pink lip as she turned away from the camera.