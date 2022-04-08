Surfer Malia Manuel In Bikini Enjoys A Brew

Wikimedia | Crapsy1994

Entertainment
Triston Brewer

The Hawaiian athlete Malia Manuel is poised and positioned to take on the world! As one of the world’s most elite surfers for several years, many people that are newcomers to it may think that it is a hobby, but Malia Manuel wants everyone to know that it takes thousands of hours and years of dedication to reach the status that she currently possesses.

Malia Wants Everyone That Surfing Is Not A Hobby

Shutterstock | 177652

As a full-on sport that requires precision and athleticism, Malia wants the world to see that although she may wear swimsuits as part of work, she means business on the waves just as much as the men in the sport! With more than 243,000 followers on her Instagram feed, she is popular for posting about the sport and her precious downtime. In one recent post, she dons a black two-piece bikini with a striped shirt as an overlay, repping one of the many brands she is associated with. All in a day’s work for this superstar surfer!

Managing The Rigors Of Training With Relaxation

Malia may be that rare combination of beauty, grace, and fearlessness, but that still doesn’t mean that she can go without recharging herself. On her Instagram feed, she is often seen relaxing at home or while on vacation, and it is obvious that she has found a way to properly recalibrate and keep her mind and body in tip-top shape. Wearing a simple black one-piece swimsuit, Malia can be seen hawking products that she believes are central to keeping her looking and feeling her best at all times.

Malia Is All About Yoga And Nature

There are many female surfers that have gravitated toward yoga over the years, and Malia credits it with assisting her in finding her optimal balance and serving as inspiration. Malia was drawn to it when introduced by friends visiting the islands and now she sees it as an integral component of her health regimen and endorses it to her fans online as it has produced amazing results for her. Malia is a big fan of side body poses (as you can see in her photo on Instagram), Bikram yoga, and flow classes when she can find the time in her busy schedule.

Malia Has Even More Talents!

So, most of her fans know that she is big into yoga, but many that are just finding out about Malia may not know that she also loves to paint surfboards. The reasoning behind it for her is simple – it helps her to relax and get in the zone and keeps her in a positive mood. These things and more are a mantra for life that Malia is a huge supporter of and one of the reasons why her fans love her so much!

