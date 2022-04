Zoey Deutch is living up to the title of her latest movie. The Outfit star looked flawless in a pink pantsuit at the Ralph Lauren Fall 2022 Fashion Show on March 22, eagerly showing off the ensemble on Instagram the following day.

Posting a photo from the Museum of Modern Art in which she posed next to a massive golden vase filled with white flowers, the 27-year-old earned plenty of appreciation for the look, with Paris Hilton dropping three cupid hearts in the comments.

Scroll to take a look!