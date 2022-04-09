Emily Ratajkowski In Swimsuit Pokes Out Backside

Getty | Theo Wargo

Entertainment
Geri Green

Emily Ratajkowski majorly drew attention to her famous rear in a popular Instagram share back in fall 2021. The supermodel, 30, took a rare break from promoting her 2017-founded Inamorata line as she posed for some collab action. While it wasn't her brand being featured, there was significant EmRata action in the promo as the London-born star stripped down to a swimsuit and poked her backside out at the camera.

Posting for her 29 million followers, Emily was stunning as she showcased her peach, and over 970,000 fans have left a like. Check it out below.

Stuns In Swimsuit Snap

Shutterstock | 1296406

Scroll for the "Dream team" snap, one showing the mom of one via two chopped-up and torn-out-magazine-like images.

Emily was seen rear to the camera in one photo. The swimwear designer rocked a thong one-piece, boasting cut-out panels and sexy gold chains for a glam finish. Highlighting her golden tan and toned legs, EmRata posed in full sunlight, placing one hand on her slender waist and wearing her hair - a little shorter than usual - all choppy and messy.

Entertainment

Christina Aguilera In Swimsuit Enjoys 'Moonlight Swim'

By Geri Green

See More Photos Below

Taking to her caption, Ratajkowski wrote: "Deam team for @dundasworld x @revolve 💎I love you all! @inezandvinoodh @georgecortina @fulviafarolfi @hairbychristiaan #partner #dundasxrevolve."

The post quickly gained a like from fellow bikini lover, High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens. Emily is a longtime influencer for clothing brand Revolve, even boasting her own lookbook with the famous label. Also promoting Revolve is model Lori Harvey.

Says Swim Is 'Fun'

Emily was born in the U.K. but raised in Southern California, the inspiration for her Inamorata swim and lingerie line.

"Swim has always been fun. I was always a girl who collected a million bathing suits, and I didn't have a go-to swimwear company, and I didn't have a go-to underwear company. For me, that's huge," she told Elle.

Says Insta Doesn't Matter

Shutterstock | 842245

Noting beauty standards on social media, the Versace ambassador continued: "I think it's all relative, and I think that everyone can be critical of their body; it doesn't matter what you look like on Instagram. I think that confidence isn't something that comes from what you see in the mirror; it's about how you feel, as cheesy as that sounds."

Emily has separately opened up to state there are days she can't stand her appearance. Fans would likely wonder how given these photos. For more updates, give Emily's Instagram a follow.

