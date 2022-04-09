Emily Ratajkowski In Swimsuit Pokes Out Backside

Emily Ratajkowski majorly drew attention to her famous rear in a popular Instagram share back in fall 2021. The supermodel, 30, took a rare break from promoting her 2017-founded Inamorata line as she posed for some collab action. While it wasn't her brand being featured, there was significant EmRata action in the promo as the London-born star stripped down to a swimsuit and poked her backside out at the camera.

Posting for her 29 million followers, Emily was stunning as she showcased her peach, and over 970,000 fans have left a like. Check it out below.