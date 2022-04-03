Kelly Sildaru Flaunts Abs In Leggings And Sports Bra Set

Last week Kelly went to Silvaplana, Switzerland, to compete in the final World Cup of the season, and she came back to Estonia with the Crystal Globe. She told her followers it was the highest moment of her career since she had already earned many achievements, minus the World Cup. Earlier this year, she broke the record of the most awarded teenager in X-Games before her 20th birthday, and now she has added another feather to her cap.

"I’ve got many podiums and different trophies in my life but I was still missing the Crystal Globe which I won today, a perfect addition to my collection. And also managed to grab the win at the last World Cup of the season.🥇"