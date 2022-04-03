Kelly Sildaru won the Crystal Globe at the last World Cup of the season and decided it was time for a well-deserved rest. The Estonian skier doesn't only impress with her skills on the snowy slopes but also has an admirable fashion style. Since she joined the sportswear brand ROXY as an ambassador, Kelly's Instagram followers have seen her rock some classic leisurewear that flaunts her toned body. Her latest post isn't any different.
Kelly Sildaru Flaunts Abs In Leggings And Sports Bra Set
Be Your Own Motivation
She tells fans to find motivation within themselves alongside a cute post showing her toned abs in a pink marble swirl print set. Her all-pink outfit features high-waist skintight leggings with a plain-colored blush sports bra. She paired her outfit with a Red Bull face cap, pink wristwatch, and black painted fingernails to match her sneakers. The World Cup winner was all smiles as the camera clicked with her long blonde hair falling to the sides.
Winning The Crystal Globe At Last
Last week Kelly went to Silvaplana, Switzerland, to compete in the final World Cup of the season, and she came back to Estonia with the Crystal Globe. She told her followers it was the highest moment of her career since she had already earned many achievements, minus the World Cup. Earlier this year, she broke the record of the most awarded teenager in X-Games before her 20th birthday, and now she has added another feather to her cap.
"I’ve got many podiums and different trophies in my life but I was still missing the Crystal Globe which I won today, a perfect addition to my collection. And also managed to grab the win at the last World Cup of the season.🥇"
Maintaining Her Abs With Squats
Kelly does regular squats and crunches to maintain her tight abs. She's also lucky because her profession - skiing - requires muscles strength, speed, agility, and skill. The workout routines she indulges in advance of her games inevitably tone her muscles, giving her a slender, defined physique.
Spring Time Fun
Now that the World Cup season is over, the Estonian skier can relax and enjoy the Spring season before the following competition circuit. Considering Kelly loves the beach, she may get a head-start on Summer and ride the waves on the Californian coast. Whatever she chooses to do, one thing's certain - she'll have fun! She's already basking in the warmth of the sunlight after days of enduring the cold of the snow.