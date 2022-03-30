'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Swimsuit

Thylane Blondeau, the world's "Most Beautiful" girl, has been impressing her Instagram followers in a plunging Fendi swimsuit. The 20-year-old French model reminded her army of "Thylaners" why she's a social media sensation in a skimpy look towards the start of the pandemic, posting from her Ibiza, Spain travels and big-time shouting out luxury Italian fashion.

Wearing Kardashian-adored Fendi and going big on the monogram, Thylane shared a selfie showing her model figure, and the post has even attracted a Hollywood celebrity via a like.