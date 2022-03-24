Sasha Banks Goes Mesh In Swimsuit Sunbathe

WWE star Sasha Banks has been flaunting her jaw-dropping body while in an edgy mesh swimsuit, this as she tops up her tan. The 30-year-old pro wrestler turned heads ahead of the pandemic, shouting out Hot Girl Summer vibes in a sizzling Instagram share, one posted for her 5.4 million followers and still gaining likes.

Sasha, known for her glittery ring two-pieces, opted for an unusual and stomach-flaunting bathing suit in black, and the beachy shot was yet another reminder that this fitness queen appreciates her sunshine.

Stuns In Mesh Swimsuit

Getty | Steve Granitz

Scroll for the photo. It showed the California native solo, on a ramp, and amid red and blue-painted beach structures. Sasha was in her element as she posed with one leg folded and on the wood-planked jetty, with the camera also taking in soft golden sands and blue skies.

Rocking a bit of a BDSM vibe, Sasha drew attention to her toned legs and rock-hard abs in a segmented and strappy black swimsuit with sheer mesh paneling, with her obliques definitely taking a stand. The Women's Tag Team Champion also went closed-eyed and ruffling up her dyed purple hair while looking at peace.

See More Photos Below

Taking to her caption, Sasha told fans: "Drifting away like a feather in air Letting my words take me away from the hurt and despair. So I'm keeping it vertical forever elevator. Riding the escalator to the something that is greater."

Sasha's feed is host to plenty more eye-catching bikini snaps, including her black-and-white muscle shot, seen below. Here, the SmackDown member wrote: "The biggest of dreams or the deepest of loves can exist without ever have being seen."

How She Looks Like She Does

The regular workouts are a given for Sasha, whose career sees her rubbing shoulders with fellow WWE fitness queen, Carmella. Speaking to Muscle & Fitness, Banks confirmed she's got her eye on nutrition, but likewise on budget.

"When I first started (wrestling) I would try and find healthy restaurants which is really hard,” she said, adding: “A lot of tons only have fast food. Recently a lot of the boys started bringing their own food on the road and I decided to do the same thing."

Her Money-Saving Hack

Revealing her sneaky trick, Banks added: It’s probably saving me like $200 a week by making my own food. I make ground turkey, ground buffalo, chicken and vegetables. I feel like my body has changed completely knowing what ingredients you’re putting in your body."

