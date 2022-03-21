Salma Hayek Enjoys Her Coconuts In Sheer Dress

Salma Hayek has been sipping from a fresh coconut while rocking a sheer woven dress. The 55-year-old actress, known for steering clear of name-dropping her vacation destinations, updated her Instagram in 2021 with a low-key shot showing some downtime, and it was a fruity affair as The Eternals star topped up on the hydration front.

Stunning fans as usual with a makeup-free face, the Mexican-American actress sent out her gorgeous smile and a wild-haired finish, with the sheer dress upping the ante as she flashed some leg. Check it out below.

Stuns While Enjoying Her Coconuts

Scroll for the photo, one shared with Hayek's 20 million+ followers. It showed her casually seated at a light wood table-and-chairs set. Surrounded by foliage and seemingly amid beachy-sand flooring, the House of Gucci star held a fresh coconut containing a straw - fuss-free, the mom of one wore a beach-appropriate and web-like cover-up dress, also peeping black briefs beneath it. More after the photo.

Not long after, the Hollywood favorite posted in a similar white look from an outdoor bar. Upping the ante here and with a lime wedge for her tequila, Salma told fans: "I love tequilita but in moderation. Te quiero #tequila pero con moderación 💋."

Loves A Juicing Cleanse

Salma makes it clear she has an appetite, having shared her egg-topped breakfast taco recipe, complete with the photos. She's also shouted out her love of tacos overall, saying she wishes she could down as many as she used to without consequences.

That said, the Latina has revealed she can turn to food for comfort. She's also told fans:

"When I feel stressed, I turn to food for comfort," adding: "After doing a juice cleanse, I'm motivated to eat healthier and not emotionally. Cleansing is like my meditation. It makes me stop, focus and think about what I'm putting into my body. I'm making a commitment to my health and hitting the reset button."

Loves Restorative Yoga

On her fitness, the actress continued: "I work with a woman in London who taught me how to hold my body in a way where the muscles are activated all day long. So even when you brush your teeth, you're working the muscles."

Salma swears by restorative yoga, joining fellow celebrity yogis including sitcom star Jennifer Aniston, "Prisoner" singer Miley Cyrus, plus Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger. For more updates from Salma, give her Instagram a follow.

