Salma Hayek Enjoys Her Coconuts In Sheer Dress

Salma makes it clear she has an appetite, having shared her egg-topped breakfast taco recipe, complete with the photos. She's also shouted out her love of tacos overall, saying she wishes she could down as many as she used to without consequences.

That said, the Latina has revealed she can turn to food for comfort. She's also told fans:

"When I feel stressed, I turn to food for comfort," adding: "After doing a juice cleanse, I'm motivated to eat healthier and not emotionally. Cleansing is like my meditation. It makes me stop, focus and think about what I'm putting into my body. I'm making a commitment to my health and hitting the reset button."