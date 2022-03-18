Farrah Abraham In Sheer Versace After' Grocery Shopping'

Getty | Bryan Steffy

Entertainment
Geri Green

Farrah Abraham has been showing off her Versace while in a stunning sheer look and from an expensive Dubai location, this as she joked about being done "grocery shopping." The 30-year-old reality star, fresh from announcing she's entering a 28-day trauma rehab facility, posted to Instagram in her designer look before the pandemic was a thing - the 2018 post came with all the glam in the world, with Farrah tagging herself at the Palazzo Versace in Dubai and wearing the merch to match.

Ahead, see the photo, plus Farrah's best.

Stuns In Slinky Versace Dress

Scroll for the photo. The Teen Mom OG alum posed with an Indian-style outfit showing her good looks and high-end taste. Farrah was photographed amid glistening cream, gold, and black marble floors and standing by a circular table adorned with decorative vases.

The mom of one hid her curves via a bedazzled green dress with feather accents and see-through fabrics - Farrah also went multi-tonal as her sheer gown flashed her toned legs. She added a bold red lip, plus her dark locks swept back and worn down.

By Caitlin Albers

See More Photos Below

Taking to her caption, the Nebraska native wrote: "Just a Tuesday after grocery shopping #Versace #Dubai." Daughter Sophia, 13, was quick to leave a like - the teen is now a talking point for getting her nose pierced for her recent birthday, and mom Farrah got slammed for allowing it all to happen. Sophia was raised in a single-parent household since her father's tragic death, Derek Underwood - Derek died in a car wreck before Sophia was born.

Entering Trauma Rehab Center

Getty | Randy Shropshire

The latest brings healing and sad news from Farrah - the former teen mother has revealed she's entering treatment after sexual assault caused her "whole body to break down."

Addressing fans on Instagram, the controversial star wrote: "Our healing is a true way of showing our wealth and our success. So I am taking time for my healing. I have ignored people for over 11 months after having a sexual assault and having my whole body break down, my whole brain break down."

Thanking Her Family

Abraham continued: "No matter your traumas — whether they are physical or mental, people see them or don't see them — I wanted to take the time and say I am grateful for my family for hanging with me this year in one of my hardest years."

