Farrah Abraham In Sheer Versace After' Grocery Shopping'

Farrah Abraham has been showing off her Versace while in a stunning sheer look and from an expensive Dubai location, this as she joked about being done "grocery shopping." The 30-year-old reality star, fresh from announcing she's entering a 28-day trauma rehab facility, posted to Instagram in her designer look before the pandemic was a thing - the 2018 post came with all the glam in the world, with Farrah tagging herself at the Palazzo Versace in Dubai and wearing the merch to match.

Ahead, see the photo, plus Farrah's best.