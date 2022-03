The Green Bay Packers solved their biggest issue by signing Aaron Rodgers to a massive contract extension. However, they still have a huge hurdle to get by, as Davante Adams refuses to sign a new deal and they don't have that much cap space to make him an appealing offer.

Adams is one of the best wideouts in the league and could fetch a huge payday in free agency. The Packers know that and used the franchise tag on him, but that's far from the end of the story.