Olympian Nastia Liukin Folds Legs In Thigh-Skimming Chanel

Shutterstock | 64736

Health & Lifestyle
Geri Green

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin has been showing off her Chanel gains and her girly side by folding her Gold Medal legs in a stunning Instagram share. The Russian-born Olympic athlete is known for channeling her love of pink - so much so, she's joined a Facebook group called "50 Shades of Pink" - and it was in with the blush hues back in 2021 as Nastia posed in a cute pink two-piece while counting down the 12th annual Nastia Cup.

Posting to Instagram, the 32-year-old showcased her famous pins as she shouted out a slew of designer brands - check out the photo and more below.

Stuns In Pink Chanel

Getty | Jamie Schwaberow

Scroll for the photo. Liukin hosts the Nastia Cup every year, this as her gymnast legacy lives on following her 2012 retirement. The Russian-born star looked goddess-like as she sat on a limestone wall and amid marbles, and it was glam on the outfit-front, too.

Nastia opted for a pink Chanel miniskirt and matching boxy jacket, with the ensemble highlighting her toned and tan legs - chunky and huge platform pink shoes, meanwhile, upped the baby doll vibe. The only color breaking up the pinks was a cinching white belt as Liukin posed with closed eyes.

See More Photos Below

Taking to her caption, the five-time Olympic medalist quoted singer Taylor Swift, opening: "I wanna love glitter and also stand up for the double standards that exist in our society. I wanna wear pink, and tell you how I feel about politics. I don’t think those things have to cancel each other out.” - @taylorswift

A Little Note

Shutterstock | 673594

The Facebook App influencer continued: "Today’s countdown to the cup post inspired by tswift - while re-watching her documentary it reminded me yet once again that we really all can still inspire others while fighting and speaking for what we believe in - without getting cancelled." She then celebrated being "true to who you really are" - Liukin always stands by her true self, even when it results in nasty comments about her weight. Before the pandemic, she made headlines for winding up in a high-profile anorexia storm, complete with a massive clap-back.

Loves Her Brands

The fashion queen is increasingly tagging brands on her social media, where she's shouted out British designer Burberry and hip label Acne Studios.

Nastia now also retails her own apparel, this via her sell-out APL sneaker collab. For more, give her Instagram a follow.

