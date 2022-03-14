A Look Inside Drake's YOLO Estate Available For $22 Million

Shutterstock | 564025

Entertainment
Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

Drake has gone from being a Canadian television sensation to becoming a bestselling rapper in the last two decades.

Over the years, the superstar rapper has accumulated a sizeable wealth and used a portion of that to purchase some high-end real estate. However, recent reports say Drake is putting an end to his renowned "YOLO Estate." The nickname "The YOLO Estate" comes from his single "The Motto," which he released in 2011.

According to reports, he is giving up the enormous Hidden Hills, California mansion for $14.8 million. Drake also owns two properties next to his YOLO estate. The two nearby properties total 6.7 acres and are also available for purchase. If a buyer wants all three estates, the total cost of the spread is $22.2 million.

Continue reading to know more about Drake's YOLO Estate and if it's worth the listing price.

The Latest

Danica Patrick In Bikini Impresses With Yoga Handstand

CrossFit Athlete Dani Elle Speegle In Bikini Is 'Better In Slytherin'

'Bridgerton' Star Simone Ashley Makes A Fashion Statement In Valentino

NBA Rumors: Russell Westbrook To Pacers, Talen Horton-Tucker To Thunder In Proposed 3-Way Deal

Rihanna And Cara Delevingne: From Awkward First Meeting To BFFs

Drake's Three-In-One Home

Realtor.com | Realtor.com

The main residence is an English Tudor with state-of-the-art amenities, including six fireplaces, a wine cellar, a tasting area, and a 25-seat theater.

The king-sized master bedroom suite is over 2,000 square feet in size and has a partner's spa with marble soaking tubs.

A large swimming pool, swim-up bar, 80-foot rock waterslide, spa grotto, and waterfalls are among the other amenities available on the property. 

In addition, the magnificent estate features tennis, basketball, and sand volleyball courts, as well as a horse stable and equestrian arena. 

Incredibly, the property features a mechanical bull, which appeals to those who want to feel how it is to ride a bull but are scared of the animal.

Drake's YOLO Estate is one of the most famous and private estates where the biggest entertainment celebrities dwell, including members of the Kardashian–Jenner family, to name a few. However, the rapper is said to be departing the neighborhood for Beverly Hills.

Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston Plays Pool In Braless Dress

By Geri Green

More Features

Realtor.com | Realtor.com

In addition, the magnificent estate features tennis, basketball, and sand volleyball courts, as well as a horse stable and equestrian arena. 

Incredibly, the property features a mechanical bull, which appeals to those who want to feel how it is to ride a bull but are scared of the animal.

Drake's YOLO Estate is one of the most famous and private estates where the biggest entertainment celebrities dwell, including members of the Kardashian–Jenner family, to name a few. However, the rapper is said to be departing the neighborhood for Beverly Hills.

Eileen Gu Shows Offers Rear View In Bikini

Miley Cyrus Braless In Roberto Cavalli Goes Wild Child

Why Is Drake Moving To Beverly Hills?

Realtor.com | Realtor.com

Some speculate that Drake is leaving his Hidden Hills, California mansion because he is being pursued by a woman who has sued him on numerous occasions. Before being apprehended, she broke into the Yolo Estate and locked herself in one of his apartments. Drake has filed a restraining order against the woman since then. 

A Glimpse Inside Drake's Country Home 

The Grammy-winning rapper was born and raised in Toronto and has a permanent residence there. In 2020, he took Architectural Digest on a tour of the 50,000-square-foot mansion, which has a basketball court and other amenities. 

Drake's Canadian home is located in North York, Toronto, and is bordered by opulent residences owned by celebrities like Celine Dion and Robert Herjavec.

The large living area features a raging fireplace and a high mirror. Huge chandeliers adorn the lofty ceilings, and a grand piano rests in one of the rooms' corners.

The massive kitchen includes an elegant marble island and rows of navy blue seats where his guests may dine casually.

The main suite is twice the size of a typical apartment, with two covered terraces, a hot tub, a dressing room, a kitchenette, and a steam shower, among other amenities.

Read Next

Must Read

Olympian Nastia Liukin In Bikini Poses Cowgirl Style

Chanel West Coast In Bikini Arches Her Back For The Gram

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Turns Heads With Old And New Photos

Nikki Bella In Bikini Pulls Down Swimwear

Charlotte Flair In Bikini Says, "I Miss You"

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.