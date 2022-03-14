A Look Inside Drake's YOLO Estate Available For $22 Million

Drake has gone from being a Canadian television sensation to becoming a bestselling rapper in the last two decades.

Over the years, the superstar rapper has accumulated a sizeable wealth and used a portion of that to purchase some high-end real estate. However, recent reports say Drake is putting an end to his renowned "YOLO Estate." The nickname "The YOLO Estate" comes from his single "The Motto," which he released in 2011.

According to reports, he is giving up the enormous Hidden Hills, California mansion for $14.8 million. Drake also owns two properties next to his YOLO estate. The two nearby properties total 6.7 acres and are also available for purchase. If a buyer wants all three estates, the total cost of the spread is $22.2 million.

