The 21-year-old wore a standard black scuba suit as she rode the waves channeling her inner Baywatch lifeguard. She even alluded to the cult classic in her caption with her comment saying, "Baywatch but make us the cast." Hailey and her friends all wore the same black scuba suit letting the cool ocean waves wash all over them.

Hailey takes surfing like a fish to the water as she's been practicing since her teenage years. She ushered in her 19th year surfing in a black bikini and showing off her toned body, and if you said this picture was from yesterday, it would be totally believable.