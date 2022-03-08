Nikki Bella Hikes Up Leg On The Wine Train

The stunning Nikki Bella gave the fans not one, not two, but ten frame picture posts on Instagram revealing various sides of her journey with her twin sister, Brie Bella, on the Napa wine train for a "Sister Sunday." It was easy to tell the writer went for an early 90s look to compliment the train experience with a white longsleeved feathery laced shirt with a neck ribbon on a black skin-tight legging and boots to match.

On the other hand, Brie went for a mostly black look with a partially polka-dotted ankle-length net skirt and a cropped shirt top with white linings on it. While they both wore black hair, Nikki went for a blunt bob cut, and Brie wore her hair a bit below her shoulders long. Imagine how much fun the sisters are having from their poses.

