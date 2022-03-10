Nikki Bella In Bikini Enjoys Hot Tub

Anyone Googling to see if Nikki is single is fresh outta luck. 2019 marked the start of Nikki's engagement to Artem - the latest sees her admitting that cost is getting in the way of the two walking down the aisle. Speaking on her and sister Brie Bella's podcast recently, the super-fit star revealed:

"I will be getting married, and I can't wait," adding: "I do me, for me. So that means I'll marry Artem when I want, for me and Teo and him, for my life."

Artem, meanwhile, said: "When one proposes to another, they definitely have a better understanding of what that person wants to do. I proposed to you, knowing how I [felt] and what I wanted."