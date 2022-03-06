Lil' Kim is back with a fire outfit, and we have her new stylist to thank for that. At the tail of last year, there was an undeniable shift in her style, and we're not complaining. The new-look screams classy millionaire, and her latest Instagram post is right on brand. Naturally, Fendi is one of those brands that have you looking like money then, coupled with a banging body like Lil' Kim's, we have a definite hit - even the haters can't deny.
Lil' Kim Flaunts Curves In Neutral Shade Fendi Ensemble
Straight Off The Runway
The 47-year-old rapper decked out in neutral-toned Fendi from head to toe, and all we can say is wow! The skintight nude pants hugged her hourglass figure, accentuating her hips and a cream corset top with multipatterned short sleeves tucked into the pants.
Lil Kim completed her outfit with transparent wedge nude boots with a multipatterned top, an iced-out Queen B chain, and a silver iridescent FENDI handbag which she swung towards the camera. Finally, she cinched her waist with a bold Fendi logo nude belt.
Fans Comments
The comment section teemed with positive comments, with fans complimenting her ensemble, photographer, and stylist. One commenter wrote, "This whole entire outfit is sooooo fly & cute🔥," while another said, "My Mother Looks Bomb Asf I 💖 You Kimmy😍😍."
Celebrity friends also showed support in the comment section from Nivea to Olivia Song. Many of them left heart-eye emojis, amongst other positive reactions underneath the post.
Fendi SS22 Collection
Lil Kim's fire outfit is from Fendi's latest SS22 collection designed by creative director Kim Jones. According to the official Instagram account for the Fashion House, each pair of Lil Kim's shoes takes over 20 hours to make. Phew!
"These #FendiSS22 runway boots showcase an elaborate intarsia motif, hand-crafted from a combination of suede and leather – each pair takes more than 20 hours to create."
Fendigraphy Bags, The NEW IT Tote?
"From timeless shades to seasonal finishes, all accented with the statement #Fendi lettering – the #Fendigraphy bag is on everyone’s wish list this season. Explore the latest #FendiSS22 arrivals at Fendi.com and in Fendi boutiques worldwide."
Fendi was right when it touted its Fendigraphy bags as the must-have for the season because Lil' Kim is already proving them right. The collection reimagines classic Fendi design by using bold lettering to represent current audacity against the classic era's subtle design. With the way Lil' Kim slew the outfit, we can expect more stars to recreate the look soon.