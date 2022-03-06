Lil' Kim Flaunts Curves In Neutral Shade Fendi Ensemble

The 47-year-old rapper decked out in neutral-toned Fendi from head to toe, and all we can say is wow! The skintight nude pants hugged her hourglass figure, accentuating her hips and a cream corset top with multipatterned short sleeves tucked into the pants.

Lil Kim completed her outfit with transparent wedge nude boots with a multipatterned top, an iced-out Queen B chain, and a silver iridescent FENDI handbag which she swung towards the camera. Finally, she cinched her waist with a bold Fendi logo nude belt.