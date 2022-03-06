Pop Star Grimes Reveals Futuristic Poses In Bikini

After receiving the Juno Award for Electronic Album of the Year from her 2012 release, Grimes followed it up with Art Angels in 2015, which was proclaimed her most important album to date and the best album of the year. The musical genres included on the album had everything from R&B, dreampop, hip hop, and electronica.

Fans can hardly keep up with Grimes's many looks, but what they know without a shadow of a doubt is that underneath all the many looks and costumes lies a gorgeous woman that is able to carry off any style she sets her mind to. A few swimsuits Grimes has debuted to the fans have turned her into a pinup girl with a style many want to emulate.