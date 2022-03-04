Alexandra Daddario Delivers Balcony Chic In Dior

Once a Dior girl, always a Dior girl. After elegantly repping the luxury brand in a chic navy-blue midi dress at The Dior Beauty J'Adore Holiday Party and going boss-babe in a red checkered Christian Dior pantsuit at the InStyle Awards, Alexandra Daddario once again shouted out the French fashion house on Instagram and got some well-deserved viral attention.

Spreading her action across two separate posts, the 35-year-old actress, who is a Dior global brand ambassador along with grown-ish alum Yara Shahidi and K-pop star Jisoo, professed her love for the iconic label, and she did it in French to boot.

