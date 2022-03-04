Alexandra Daddario Delivers Balcony Chic In Dior

Getty | Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Health & Lifestyle
Alexandra Lozovschi

Once a Dior girl, always a Dior girl. After elegantly repping the luxury brand in a chic navy-blue midi dress at The Dior Beauty J'Adore Holiday Party and going boss-babe in a red checkered Christian Dior pantsuit at the InStyle Awards, Alexandra Daddario once again shouted out the French fashion house on Instagram and got some well-deserved viral attention.

Spreading her action across two separate posts, the 35-year-old actress, who is a Dior global brand ambassador along with grown-ish alum Yara Shahidi and K-pop star Jisoo, professed her love for the iconic label, and she did it in French to boot.

Scroll for photos!

The Latest

NBA News: The Warriors Can't Win Without Draymond Green, Says Festus Ezeli

Roman Reigns' Betting Odds For WrestleMania 38 Revealed

Thylane Blondeau In Skimpy Miu Miu Shows Off Body

Khloe Kardashian Enjoys Lunch With Martha Stewart

Gabrielle Union Flaunts Legs In Unbuttoned Shirt

Classy In Black

Getty | Jeremy Moeller

Sharing a glimpse of the classy black dress she wore at the Dior Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 fashion show on March 1, Daddario posted a profile close-up showing off her waist-long hair extensions tied with a chic black bow. The upload offered a detailed look at the button-down collared top -- a short-sleeve number that exposed her slender arm.

The White Lotus star was glammed up with shimmering blush and her signature red lip. She sported a sleek, slicked-back hairstyle perfectly in tone with the simple yet sophisticated dress, which accentuated her waist with a thin belt.

Check it out below!

Health & Lifestyle

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Shows Fishing Skills

By Geri Green

All In The Accessories

Getty | Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Giving a shout-out to London-based hairstylist Peter Lux and celebrity MUA Lottie Stannard, Daddario showered love on Dior in the caption, writing "je t'aime" next to the brand's Instagram handle.

The post went viral with over 1.2 million likes, with Impulse and Twisted star Maddie Hasson quipping in the comments: "This ponytail brought a tear to my eye."

Daddario followed it up with an ampler view of the stunning midi dress she wore at Paris Fashion Week, which featured a loose-fitting skirt with a lace slip. The Baywatch star accessorized with a posh mini bag sporting 3D details and metallic elements, which perfectly complemented her studded flat-tip heels.

See it below!

Miley Cyrus In Crop Top Is 'Au Naturel'

Carrie Underwood Unfussed After 'Thigh Gap' Storm

Balcony Pose

Giphy |

Snapped out on a balcony, the brunette beauty leaned her elbows on the wrought iron railing, dangling her designer purse over the edge. The mid-profile angle showcased her billowing skirt, but it was her piercing gaze and fiery-red lipstick that captured attention. The frock's dark silhouette gained prominence against the white building façade, with the monochrome backdrop making for the perfect showcase of the designer piece.

Daddario captioned the photo with a single word, "Dior," gaining acclaim from her following. "I loooove the look," said one person, while another fan gushed: "Honestly…the most beautiful woman on earth."

More Designer Looks

Getty | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Daddario has been serving up style in a number of luxury fashion brands lately and thrilling her 22 million followers on Instagram with her eye-popping designer wear. Just four days ago, the Percy Jackson star wowed her audience with the plunging Versace look she wore to the SAG Awards, dropping several snaps of the form-fitting white gown to showcase everything from its daring neckline to its backless design and thigh-high slit.

Her latest Paris Fashion Week triumph comes after Daddario made a splash at New York Fashion Week in mid-February in a red thigh-skimming Carolina Herrera miniskirt and matching jacket from the brand's SS22 Runway collection.

And who can forget the dazzling Dolce & Gabbana balcony photoshoot that saw her going topless under a shimmering sequin jacket and showing off her toned legs in glossy green shorts?

Read Next

Must Read

Brooke Burke In Bikini Announces 'BOOTY Call'

Anna Kendrick In Bikini Shows Her 'Best Self'

Olympian Chloe Kim In Bikini Says 'I'm Home'

Brooke Burke, 49, Rocks Valentine's-Inspired Set And Heart-Shaped Sunglasses While In An Airstream

Olympian Nastia Liukin In Swimsuit Shows Off Luxurious Closet

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.