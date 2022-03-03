NBA Rumors: LeBron James To Nuggets For Michael Porter Jr., Jamal Murray & Draft Pick In Proposed Trade

The proposed blockbuster trade would make a lot of sense for the Nuggets if they once again fall short of achieving their main goal this season. Instead of keeping their roster intact, the suggested deal would allow them to create one of the league's "best twosome" in James and Jokic.

"LBJ and Jokic would become the best twosome in the league, a playmaking death spiral that would obliterate opposing squads," Goldman wrote. "The Nuggets would mortgage their future with this trade, but barring a major injury, they’d win at least one title, if not two or three. And in a league where chips are all that matters, Denver would take this deal in an instant."