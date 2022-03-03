Los Angeles Lakers small forward LeBron James is expected to be one of the most coveted superstars on the trade market in the 2022 NBA offseason. The Lakers may not have shown any sign that they are planning to move James but with the team likely heading into a huge disappointment in the 2021-22 NBA season, some people believe that LeBron could find his way out of Los Angeles next summer. Once he expresses his desire to leave, the Lakers would be forced to listen to offers for him on the trade market.
NBA Rumors: LeBron James To Nuggets For Michael Porter Jr., Jamal Murray & Draft Pick In Proposed Trade
LeBron James To Denver Nuggets
One of the dark-horse trade destinations for James next summer is the Denver Nuggets. In a recent article, Addam Goldman of NBA Analysis Network came up with five "wild scenarios" where the Lakers trade James. These include a hypothetical deal that would pair James with Nikola Jokic in Mile High City. In the proposed trade scenario, the Nuggets would be sending a trade package that includes Michael Porter Jr., Jamal Murray, and a 2022 first-round pick to the Lakers in exchange for James.
LeBron James-Nikola Jokic Nuggets Tandem
The proposed blockbuster trade would make a lot of sense for the Nuggets if they once again fall short of achieving their main goal this season. Instead of keeping their roster intact, the suggested deal would allow them to create one of the league's "best twosome" in James and Jokic.
"LBJ and Jokic would become the best twosome in the league, a playmaking death spiral that would obliterate opposing squads," Goldman wrote. "The Nuggets would mortgage their future with this trade, but barring a major injury, they’d win at least one title, if not two or three. And in a league where chips are all that matters, Denver would take this deal in an instant."
LeBron James' On-Court Impact On Nuggets
Trading MPJ and Murray would be a tough decision for the Nuggets, but it would be worth it if it means acquiring a player of James' caliber. James would give the Nuggets a proven leader who has plenty of championship experience. James may already be on the downside of his NBA career, but he remains a very reliable contributor on both ends of the floor.
In LeBron, the Nuggets would be getting a prolific scorer, rebounder, playmaker, lockdown defender, and floor spacer. This season, he's averaging 28.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.0 blocks, and 1.6 steals while shooting 52.0 percent from the field and 35.1 percent from beyond the arc.
Why The Lakers Would Make The Trade
The proposed blockbuster deal would be a no-brainer for the Lakers, especially if James is no longer interested in being the face of the franchise. By sending him to Denver, the Lakers would be able to turn his expiring contract into two rising superstars in Murray and Porter Jr. and a future first-round pick. Murray and Porter Jr. are still recovering from their respective injuries but once they regain 100 percent health, they could form the Lakers' new "Big Three" with Anthony Davis in the 2022-23 NBA season.