Chanel West Coast Kicks Up Leg In Minidress

Getty | Kevin Winter

Entertainment
Geri Green

Chanel West Coast has been going "Versace Barbie" while kicking up a leg and showing off her minidress style. The 33-year-old MTV star and rapper continues to make headlines for her stylish and head-turning looks on Instagram - 3.6 million are now subscribed to West Coast and her regular updates.

Posting back in October 2021, the "No Plans" hitmaker showed off her high-end penchant, donning a thigh-skimming minidress from luxury label Versace and jokingly comparing herself to iconic toy doll Barbie. Check it out below.

The Latest

Elizabeth Hurley Flaunts Insane Abs In Skintight Fendi

Lady Gaga Impresses In Thigh-Skimming Christian Siriano

Salma Hayek In Minidress Enjoys Tacos

Gwen Stefani Pantless In Thigh-Highs In Roberto Cavalli

Cate Blanchett Stuns In Plunging Armani Dress

Stuns In Verace Minidress

Shutterstock | 2900926

Scroll for the photos. West Coast went girly and pink, also very leggy. The L.A.-born star, last year ditching her base for a new life in Miami, posed indoors and in a strappy and tiny silky minidress in Renaissance-style prints. The pinkish number came with a spaghetti-strap finish, plus blue and gold swirl accents across it. Chanel also went fun with her hair in bouncy pigtails as she pouted for the camera and held a chic pink purse with a gold buckle.

Entertainment

Carmella Offers Rear View In Bikini

By Geri Green

See More Photos Below

A swipe right once again showcased the dress, one Chanel had paired with chunky and bright pink platform heels. The former Fantasy Factory took to her caption, writing: "Versace Barbie." Over 46,000 likes have been left, with one fan saying they "love the shoes."

Chanel has since posted in a slew of designer looks, not limited to Italian brand Moschino and British brand Burberry. Last month, she was back in Versace for a killer bodysuit snap, writing: "Versace mami 💖 Fave 1-5??"

Olympian Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Doing Doggie Paddle

Olympian Kelly Sildaru In Bikini For Scenic Ice Bath

Loves A 'Dope' Look

Shutterstock | 842245

Way back in 2013, and before the looks were $$$, Chanel opened up to Fashionista, revealing:

"My day-to-day style is a little bit more casual, but whenever I’m on the red carpet or doing photo shoots, or music videos, I like to be a lot more glamorous. I like to mix up cheap and vintage stuff with high-end stuff, like today I’m wearing a Forever 21 shirt with Giuseppe sneakers."

Wherever The Day Takes Her

The "Alcoholic" hitmaker added: "Some days I’ll feel like dressing like a skater girl; some days I’ll be more chic and dolled up and girly girl, so it’s really how I’m feeling when I wake up that day."

Versace has now muscled up on the celebrity front, boasting ambassadors including singer Dua Lipa, sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid, plus "Blurred Lines" star Emily Ratajkowski. For more from Chanel, give her Instagram a follow.

Read Next

Must Read

Sasha Banks In Bikini Stretches On Beach

Brooke Burke, 49, Rocks Valentine's-Inspired Set And Heart-Shaped Sunglasses While In An Airstream

Nikki Bella In Bikini Shows '300 Abs A Night' Body

Amelia Gray Hamlin Braless In Sheer Dress Says 'Sorry Mom'

Surfer Alana Blanchard In Swimsuit Revels In Her 'Happy Place'

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.