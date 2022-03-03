Chanel West Coast Kicks Up Leg In Minidress

Chanel West Coast has been going "Versace Barbie" while kicking up a leg and showing off her minidress style. The 33-year-old MTV star and rapper continues to make headlines for her stylish and head-turning looks on Instagram - 3.6 million are now subscribed to West Coast and her regular updates.

Posting back in October 2021, the "No Plans" hitmaker showed off her high-end penchant, donning a thigh-skimming minidress from luxury label Versace and jokingly comparing herself to iconic toy doll Barbie. Check it out below.