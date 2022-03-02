'We Got Deflated': Warriors' Stephen Curry On What Went Wrong Against Mavericks

Getty | Thearon W. Henderson

Sports
Ernesto Cova

The Golden State Warriors have failed to keep up with the pace they set at the beginning of the season. Draymond Green's injury has hurt their defense and they've lacked his vocal leadership on the court when things go south.

The Dubs are still one of the top 3 teams in the Association and look poised for a deep playoff run. However, they've looked quite beatable over the past couple of weeks or so.

Curry Says They Couldn't Stop The Avalanche

Getty | San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers via Getty Images

Warriors star Stephen Curry believes it all has to do with energy or lack thereof. They blew a huge lead late against the Dallas Mavericks after missing a couple of shots. Per the Dubs' sharpshooter, they got 'deflated':

“The point where we started missing shots, that started affecting our defense," Curry said. "We played great defense for 36 minutes and gave ourselves a huge lead, great momentum, really felt like we had the game under control. For whatever reason, our energy switched when we missed a couple of shots, they come down and scored, we got deflated… Can’t stop the avalanche.”

Warriors Drop The Ball Vs. Timberwolves

Getty | David Berding

The very same thing happened again on their next game, this time vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Despite the Timberwolves missing one of their best players and leading scorers in Anthony Edwards, the Warriors could never settle in defensively:

"Nights like tonight where you just don’t play a good brand of basketball defensively to give yourself a chance to win on the road against a team that you allow to have life all night, you’re not going to win a lot of games that way," Curry told the media.

Draymond Green Isn't Worried About Playoff Seeding

Getty | Jason Miller

Even so, Green isn't that worried about the Dubs' recent slump. Per him, there's no point in focusing on getting the first seed if they still need to win on the road in the playoffs:

"The goal is to go win one on the road anyway," Green told the media. "Whether you're trying to close out in four, closeout in five or closeout in six or seven. The goal is to always go win one on the road. If we're the two seed, you just gotta go win one on the road anyway."

The Warriors aren't at full strength right now, which is why this stretch is all about finding the right guys and the optimal rotations for the playoffs:

"If you're healthy, then you're always trying to win every game you can win, "Green added. "But if you're not healthy then there's no use for rolling guys out there and risking more injury or if some guy's a little beat up then risking that possibly getting worse. It's not worth it."

Green is still some weeks away from coming back, so Steve Kerr's team will need to hold the fort for a little longer.

