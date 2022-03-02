'We Got Deflated': Warriors' Stephen Curry On What Went Wrong Against Mavericks

Even so, Green isn't that worried about the Dubs' recent slump. Per him, there's no point in focusing on getting the first seed if they still need to win on the road in the playoffs:
"The goal is to go win one on the road anyway," Green told the media. "Whether you're trying to close out in four, closeout in five or closeout in six or seven. The goal is to always go win one on the road. If we're the two seed, you just gotta go win one on the road anyway."
The Warriors aren't at full strength right now, which is why this stretch is all about finding the right guys and the optimal rotations for the playoffs:
"If you're healthy, then you're always trying to win every game you can win, "Green added. "But if you're not healthy then there's no use for rolling guys out there and risking more injury or if some guy's a little beat up then risking that possibly getting worse. It's not worth it."
Green is still some weeks away from coming back, so Steve Kerr's team will need to hold the fort for a little longer.