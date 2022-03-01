Reese Witherspoon Wows In Strapless Schiaparelli Dress

Actress and all-around Hollywood favorite Reese Witherspoon knocked out another flawless red carpet look at last weekend's SAG Awards. The Legally Blonde star went high-end in Schiaparelli as she stunned for the 28th annual event held in Santa Monica, CA on Sunday, and the cameras were definitely focusing on her as she posed in a chic and strapless dress.

Reese joined a slew of famous faces including sitcom star Jennifer Aniston and the evening's host Selena Gomez - much like the "Rare" singer, Reese opted for classic black. Check out her look below.