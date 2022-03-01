Reese Witherspoon Wows In Strapless Schiaparelli Dress

Actress and all-around Hollywood favorite Reese Witherspoon knocked out another flawless red carpet look at last weekend's SAG Awards. The Legally Blonde star went high-end in Schiaparelli as she stunned for the 28th annual event held in Santa Monica, CA on Sunday, and the cameras were definitely focusing on her as she posed in a chic and strapless dress.

Reese joined a slew of famous faces including sitcom star Jennifer Aniston and the evening's host Selena Gomez - much like the "Rare" singer, Reese opted for classic black. Check out her look below.

Stuns In Classic Strapless Dress

Scroll for photos. Witherspoon, 45, defied her years as she rocked a structured and figure-hugging dress boasting an unusual and waist-cinching blue satin sash. The blonde beauty showcased her fit figure without showing too much skin - the dress came with crested detailing around the bust, plus a midi length. Reese went for minimalistic black heeled pumps, also donning massive diamonds via a necklace and ring.

The mom of three was quick to mark her outfit on social media, where she wrote "#SAGAwards" on Instagram.

Of course, she tagged her dress' designer, plus luxury jeweler Cartier for the bling. The actress gained a like from Emily in Paris actress Lily Collins, plus a "veryyyy nice my wiiiiife" comment from Mindy Kaling. Over 500,000 fans, meanwhile, threw Reese the thumbs-up. The star-studded night, which did see host Selena Gomez fall over, was also graced by the likes of MCU face Salma Hayek and "Bad Romance" singer Lady Gaga.

'A Magical Night'

A separate post dedicated to the evening came with Reese showing off her jewelry as she wrote:

"A magical night celebrating the work of dear friends and fellow actors! ✨ A very special thank you to @danielroseberry for creating this special dress for the evening. He's a true artist and believes that fashion should make women feel beautiful and make a statement the same time. I love it so much! #sagawards."

Social media was, however, in two minds over the awards. Many felt they should have been canceled as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine. The February-commenced war has, however, garnered celebrity commentary - backing Ukraine have been stars including 24-year-old Kylie Jenner and 29-year-old Miley Cyrus. Reese has also commented.

Supporting Ukraine's People

On February 24, Reese tweeted: "Praying for the people of the Ukraine 🇺🇦 Praying for all of Europe. Praying for our world."

