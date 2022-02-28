'I Was Overeager To Shoot': Warriors' Klay Thompson Reflects On His Games

Sports
Ernesto Cova

The Golden State Warriors went from five straight trips to the NBA Finals to missing the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, both of which Klay Thompson had to miss with injuries.

That was a true testament to Thompson's importance for Steve Kerr's team. His sharpshooting skills, the attention he draws from the defense, and how he's able to match up with bigger, quicker guards in the perimeter make him a unique and vital player.

Needless to say, having him back on the court has been a must for them and their playoff prospects, even if it took him a while to get his legs back under him.

Thompson Was Too Anxious At First

Getty | Thearon W. Henderson

Thompson wasn't pleased with how he played early in the season. He claimed that he just wanted to shoot the ball too much and wasn't rotating quick enough in the defensive end:

“I thought I was overeager to shoot and out of position sometimes defensively,” Thompson told The Athletic. “And I think the last 10 games, my numbers shooting-wise have been going up. I want to come out shooting it like I know I’m capable. But who can do that after two-and-a-half years off from an NBA game?”

He Wants To Be More Efficient

Getty | Alika Jenner

Thompson's shot is starting to fall at a high clip and that only means trouble for the rest of the league. That's why he wants to go back to being the highly-efficient volume shooter he was before his injury:

“I had a good game, but I want to put together a string of games,” the Warriors star said. “I want to be back to playing at an elite level when I was making All-NBA teams. I know that’s going to come. I’m ahead of schedule from where I thought I’d be. I’m very competitive. I want to shoot at a high percentage. I want to be as efficient as I was.”

His Minutes Will Ramp Up For The Playoffs

Giphy | NBA

Thompson has dealt well with his increased workload and Steve Kerr expects him to be back to normal for the playoffs:

“Thirty-four [minutes] is what we kinda map out for Klay and Steph [Curry], 34 to 36,” coach Kerr said, per ClutchPoints. “Steph has gone over that quite a bit this year just out of necessity, When the playoffs come, 34 to 36 becomes 36 to 39. We’re still six, seven weeks away from the playoffs. As Klay continues to improve and ramp up the minutes, I think that’s where we’re heading. He’s gonna be fully capable of playing a 38-minute playoff game without any problem.”

He may not talk too much and people may not give him the credit he's due, but Klay Thompson is one of the best players of all time and he's on a mission to prove it again.

