'I Was Overeager To Shoot': Warriors' Klay Thompson Reflects On His Games

The Golden State Warriors went from five straight trips to the NBA Finals to missing the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, both of which Klay Thompson had to miss with injuries.

That was a true testament to Thompson's importance for Steve Kerr's team. His sharpshooting skills, the attention he draws from the defense, and how he's able to match up with bigger, quicker guards in the perimeter make him a unique and vital player.

Needless to say, having him back on the court has been a must for them and their playoff prospects, even if it took him a while to get his legs back under him.