Kim Kardashian Is A 'Prada Bae' In Milan

Kim was so excited about her Prada week that she shared her excitement with her 288 million Instagram followers. Her first-day look was similar to her typical Balenciaga coverall style but with a twist. Instead of the monochrome bodycon outfits, she wore different shades and textures of black to add definition to her dressing.

The SKIMS founder wore liquid skinny pants with high ankle boots, wrist gloves, a high neck zip-up bomber jacket, sunshades, and a ski mask. Even though Kim dressed to "hide her identity," you can still recognize her from her physique.