Kim Kardashian Is A 'Prada Bae' In Milan

It was goodbye Balenciaga, Hello Prada for reality TV star turned business mogul in Milan last week. The 41-year-old who spent most of last year in head-to-toe Demna-styled Balenciaga outfits swapped her temporary signature for the Prada menswear line, and she slayed every look. From leather boiler suits to jumpsuits, suits, and Matrix-style overcoats, there's no doubt Kim Kardashian ruled Milan Fashion Week. Her style was the trending topic from Monday to Saturday, reminding us once again that she's the ultimate fashion influencer.

Ski Mask Fashion

Kim was so excited about her Prada week that she shared her excitement with her 288 million Instagram followers. Her first-day look was similar to her typical Balenciaga coverall style but with a twist. Instead of the monochrome bodycon outfits, she wore different shades and textures of black to add definition to her dressing.

The SKIMS founder wore liquid skinny pants with high ankle boots, wrist gloves, a high neck zip-up bomber jacket, sunshades, and a ski mask. Even though Kim dressed to "hide her identity," you can still recognize her from her physique.

Menswear Is The New Cool

Kim attended the Fall/Winter 2022 fashion show wearing this olive green and grey combo from the Fall/Winter 2022 Menswear collection. She stole the spotlight on the front row wearing the leather two-piece and Matrix-style overcoat. Kimmie also wore futuristic silver rectangular shades and packed her hair in a center part neat low bun. She buttoned her shirt up to her neck and completed her look with a pointed-toe silver pair of shoes.

Prada Bae Season Is Here

Let's talk about the new Prada Bae style Kim tapped into for Milan Fashion Week. She wore a camel tone Overall which she left unbuttoned to flaunt her black Prada bralette. Kim packed her black hair in a sleeked low bun and added her new signature black sunshades. The business mogul wore the same silver pointed-toe boots from her front-row look as she struck different poses.

Kim Stuns In Snake Skin Print

Snake's skin-print is back in style, as you can see from Kim's all-black three-piece outfit. She wore a bandeau inside baggy pants and an overcoat. Her dark sunglasses had matching snakeskin frames and a mini Prada triangle purse attached to her sleeve. Kim wears a very rare wide smile, unusual for her public appearances. It's good to see her recent woes haven't stolen her sense of humor.

