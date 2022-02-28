Kim Kardashian Is A 'Prada Bae' In Milan

It was goodbye Balenciaga, Hello Prada for reality TV star turned business mogul in Milan last week. The 41-year-old who spent most of last year in head-to-toe Demna-styled Balenciaga outfits swapped her temporary signature for the Prada menswear line, and she slayed every look. From leather boiler suits to jumpsuits, suits, and Matrix-style overcoats, there's no doubt Kim Kardashian ruled Milan Fashion Week. Her style was the trending topic from Monday to Saturday, reminding us once again that she's the ultimate fashion influencer.