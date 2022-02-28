CrossFit Athlete Samantha Briggs Flexes Taut Biceps As She Shares Workout Tips

"How much effort did you put in today? There is so much in life we can’t control but we can choose how much effort we put into everything we do!"
There are many uncontrollable things in life, as CrossFit Athlete Samantha Briggs rightly points out but putting in the effort isn't one of them. The 2013 fittest woman on earth walks into the Gym every day ready to give in her best, and the principle hasn't failed her. She shared some tips on working out with more than half a million Instagram followers.