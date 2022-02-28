The new Hulu series, Life and Beth is a comedy series produced by Amy Schumer. Amy is known to create funny stories out of her past life experiences and is set to do the same with the upcoming series.
'Life and Beth' Release Date, Cast and Plot - Everything We Know
What Is 'Life and Beth'?
Life and Beth is inspired by Amy Schumer's personal past. It could be regarded as a semi-autobiography of the producer and main cast, Amy Schumer.
When the series was first announced in July 2019 it was titled, Love, Beth and was to premiere sometime in 2020. For now, no other changes have been revealed about the upcoming comedy show.
When Is The Release Date Of 'Life and Beth'?
Life and Beth is set to premiere Friday, March 18 on Hulu in the United States. For now, ten episodes have been released; hopefully, more episodes will be added. Before March 18, excited lovers of Amy's previous series can see the Life and Beth trailer on YouTube.
Who Is In The Cast Of 'Life and Beth'?
Amy Schumer, who is the producer and inspiration behind the series, is also the main character. She stars as Beth. Other top casts include Violet Young as Beth's younger version, Michael Rapaport as Leonard, Yamaneika Saunders as Kiana, Grace Power as Young Liz, Kevin Kane as Matt, Susannah Flood as Ann, Lavar Walker as Lavar, Laura Benanti as Jane, Larry Owens as Clark, Rosebud Baker as Meri and more.
Amy, the lead actor in the comedy series, is an American stand-up comedian, actress, and writer. She has starred in other movies and TV shows including, I Feel Pretty and Expecting Amy. She's married to chef Chris Fischer.
What Is 'Life and Beth' About?
Not so much has been revealed about the upcoming comedy show. However, going by its trailer, it is about a well-to-do New York-based wine distributor who is in a relationship with a successful guy. She experiences a sudden incident that causes her to explore her teenage past.
Life and Beth seems to go between Beth's present and past, with lots of flashbacks of her teenage years. Her experience will eventually build her into a bigger, bolder, and more authentic person. The series will feature comedy and drama and looks like it will be an interesting watch. For now, fans will be counting down to the premiere date to find out what Beth is really up to.