'Life and Beth' Release Date, Cast and Plot - Everything We Know

Amy Schumer, who is the producer and inspiration behind the series, is also the main character. She stars as Beth. Other top casts include Violet Young as Beth's younger version, Michael Rapaport as Leonard, Yamaneika Saunders as Kiana, Grace Power as Young Liz, Kevin Kane as Matt, Susannah Flood as Ann, Lavar Walker as Lavar, Laura Benanti as Jane, Larry Owens as Clark, Rosebud Baker as Meri and more.

Amy, the lead actor in the comedy series, is an American stand-up comedian, actress, and writer. She has starred in other movies and TV shows including, I Feel Pretty and Expecting Amy. She's married to chef Chris Fischer.