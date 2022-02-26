Lori Harvey In Bodysuit Is A 'Work Of Art'

Lori Harvey has been immersing herself in culture while attending the Frieze Art Fair in Los Angeles last weekend and giving fans a small tour of the exhibits on social media. Dropping four photos from the event on Instagram yesterday, the 25-year-old daughter of TV host Steve Harvey showcased several of the art pieces on display, while also delivering a lesson in style.

See the pictures below!

Going Skintight

Getty | Charley Gallay

Clad in black from head to toe, the model, socialite, and entrepreneur was snapped among colorful paintings and art installations decking a room flooded by neutral cream tones. Commanding attention in a leather trench coat with a silky, emerald-green lining, she walked around the interior, allowing viewers to admire her outfit from all angles, as well as take in the details of the various works of art on display.

Fresh from rocking clingy Burberry for the unveiling of the brand's Spring/Summer 2022 collection at the Rodeo Drive Takeover, as seen above, Harvey highlighted her figure in a skintight jumpsuit that clung to every curve in sight, with the wide-open coat offering ample views of the patterned one-piece.

Scroll to see the look!

Classy & Sophisticated

Shutterstock | 673594

Sporting a mock neckline and extra-long pant legs that flared at the ankle, covering her high heels, the look showed virtually no skin. Instead, it kept the focus on Harvey's hourglass silhouette, with trendy stripes tracing the sinuous contour of her body and calling further attention to her curves and small waist.

Perched atop strappy, open-toe sandals, the model totted a classy beige bag to go with her lipstick and nails. She wore a sleek hairstyle with a deep side part, brushing her locks behind her ears to show off her sparkling earrings.

Check it out below!

'Work Of Art'

Shutterstock | 673594

Captured by her go-to photographer, Jacob Webster, Harvey delivered elegant poses while admiring the exhibit, with every snap highlighting a different art piece. One photo was particularly striking and showed her walking in front of a round painting depicting what looked like sea waves encroaching a sandy beach.

"A work of art ✨," the SKN by LH founder captioned the upload, with her boyfriend, Black Panther actor Michael B. Jordan, agreeing in the comments: "Yes you are."

Taking NYFW BY Storm

Getty | Raymond Hall

Harvey recently penned a sweet birthday tribute to her beau, who turned 25 on February 9. "Happyyyyy Birthdayyyyy to my big baby!!! Can’t wait to see what amazing things this year brings for you my love," she wrote alongside a romantic photo of them at the launch of her skincare brand.

The model and Burberry face, who starred in the brand's winter campaign in December, has also been turning heads at New York Fashion Week lately, where she showed up to support another fashion house near and dear to her heart.

Posing for pictures with designer Michael Kors at his FW22 show, she delivered topless elegance in an open white blazer and matching trousers from his new collection, which she paired with white heels and a glittery silver clutch.

"Thank you so much for having me," she wrote on Instagram after the show, adding a white heart emoji that mirrored her outfit.

