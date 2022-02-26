Lori Harvey In Bodysuit Is A 'Work Of Art'

Harvey recently penned a sweet birthday tribute to her beau, who turned 25 on February 9. "Happyyyyy Birthdayyyyy to my big baby!!! Can’t wait to see what amazing things this year brings for you my love," she wrote alongside a romantic photo of them at the launch of her skincare brand.
The model and Burberry face, who starred in the brand's winter campaign in December, has also been turning heads at New York Fashion Week lately, where she showed up to support another fashion house near and dear to her heart.
Posing for pictures with designer Michael Kors at his FW22 show, she delivered topless elegance in an open white blazer and matching trousers from his new collection, which she paired with white heels and a glittery silver clutch.
"Thank you so much for having me," she wrote on Instagram after the show, adding a white heart emoji that mirrored her outfit.