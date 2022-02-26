Lori Harvey In Bodysuit Is A 'Work Of Art'

Clad in black from head to toe, the model, socialite, and entrepreneur was snapped among colorful paintings and art installations decking a room flooded by neutral cream tones. Commanding attention in a leather trench coat with a silky, emerald-green lining, she walked around the interior, allowing viewers to admire her outfit from all angles, as well as take in the details of the various works of art on display.

Fresh from rocking clingy Burberry for the unveiling of the brand's Spring/Summer 2022 collection at the Rodeo Drive Takeover, as seen above, Harvey highlighted her figure in a skintight jumpsuit that clung to every curve in sight, with the wide-open coat offering ample views of the patterned one-piece.

