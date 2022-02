"Birthday selfie with my dad! We took this pic on this day celebrating his birthday at the Armenian restaurant in 1998.Born on 2.22.44 and today it’s the angel number 2.22.22. I definitely feel the angels all around and feel you all the time. Thank you for always guiding and protecting all of us. Definitely celebrating you today dad. I miss you soooooo much," Kim wrote in the caption.

In the pic, the reality star can be seen sporting a 90s look - with thin eyebrows and small flowers on her hair. Beside her is dad Robert Kardashian, whose smiling face was partly cut off in the frame.