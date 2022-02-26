Salma Hayek In Plunging Gucci With High Heels

Salma Hayek stunned in a jaw-dropping and very busty look while going both plunging and leggy last year. The 55-year-old MCU star dazzled her Instagram followers in her most glamorous look to date for a late-night balcony shot back in November 2021 - the photo shared with the Mexican's army of followers came with crushed velvets and royal blues, also seeing her in high heels for a head-turning finish.

Salma was shouting out luxury Italian label Gucci, also promoting the 2021-released movie House of Gucci, co-starring singer Lady Gaga. Check it out below.

Stuns In Glam Gucci Look

Scroll for the photos. Salma shared two as she posed looking flawless and going figure-hugging in a corset-style and very low-cut dress in duo-toned black and blue. The mom of one, all red lips, showcased her famous cleavage classily, with the collared and glitter-accent dress also cinched at the waist. Salma posed backed by the New York City lights, also clutching a satin black purse and rocking a major red lip.

A swipe right, meanwhile, showed The Eternals star full length, revealing her to be wearing high-heeled and platform Mary Janes with black straps.

See More Photos Below

Taking to her caption, Salma wrote: "Start spreading the news! In New York for the @houseofguccimovie premiere 🍎🗽 En Nueva York para la premier de la Casa Gucci" - captions tend to offer both English and Spanish from Hayek. Likely on account of the look more than the caption, the post has now gained over 1.3 million likes, including one from supermodel Gisele Bundchen. Fans called Salma "the epitome of class," also dubbing her a "mega babe."

Opens Up On Working With Lady Gaga

Salma's Instagram is now full of promotional movie photos featuring "Bad Romance" singer and costar Lady Gaga. Speaking to Variety, the actress only had good words for the Grammy winner, stating:

“She is incredibly talented, incredibly smart. And she has on top of all that, extra abilities that not every brilliant actor has, which is she’s good with the accent,” also adding: “Of course, she has an amazing ear. She is extraordinary improvising, and not everybody has that. She really embodies the character."

Pasta Perks In Italy

The movie was largely shot in Italy's capital - Rome, and it looks like the travels were welcomed for Salma, who continued:

“That to me was nirvana. I swear I would order with a smile on my face: ‘I’ll have the pasta again.’ I love pasta. And it would come and it would be like guilt-free and — Oh, my God — it was delicious.”

