Hailey Bieber In Skintight Spandex Shows Off Alo Yoga

Hailey Bieber has been marching streets in a killer Alo Yoga look and proving she's always gym-ready. The 25-year-old supermodel and wife to "Yummy" singer Justin Bieber continues to favor the brand now fronted by pal Kendall Jenner - Hailey was photographed by the paparazzi earlier this month, and the outfit was both sporty and stylish. In fact, the outing came with Hailey joining E! star Kendall - the two are besties from their nights out to their Pilates sessions. Check it out below.

Stuns In Alo Yoga Look

Scroll for the photo. Hailey was in West Hollywood and photographed near cars. The Jimmy Choo face had ditched her stilettos for something far more comfortable - she'd opted for a skintight and tan pair of black-accent leggings from Alo Yoga, pairing the sporty lowers with an Isabel Marant zip-up sweater that retails for $428.

Photos also showed Bieber having removed her sweater - here, the blonde opted for a black sports bra. Going for a footwear look hubby Justin would approve of, the catwalk queen donned a pair of beige Giaborghini slides retailing for $450, plus Saint Laurent shades - she's the face of the luxury French designer. More after the snap.

See Her Bikini Body Below

Anyone wondering how Hailey stays in shape only needs to see the never-ending stream of photos showing her hitting the gym, but she's opened up.

“I used to be a ballet dancer so Pilates for me gets my body personally in the best shape because it’s very elongating,” Hailey said on the Women's Health Going For Goal podcast. “A lot of the movements in Pilates are very similar to dance." Also digging Pilates is 42-year-old reality star Kourtney Kardashian.

What She Feeds Herself

Hailey comes with an appetite - her recent bikini shot shouted out donuts. The pizza lover is, however, super-healthy, having told Elle:

"On a regular day, breakfast is usually eggs or oatmeal, some type of healthy protein, or a smoothie. Lunch is usually salad, fish, grilled veggies, or maybe a sandwich. I don't really eat a lot of gluten so I'm trying to be particular. I love a good kale Caesar salad [but with] no croutons."

A Little Gluten-Free Never Hurt

The Victoria's Secret ambassador added: "That's usually one thing I leave out. Dinner is usually kind of along the same lines [as lunch]; some sort of vegetable, or pasta, like a gluten-free pasta." For more from Hailey, give her Instagram a follow.

