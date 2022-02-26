Hailey Bieber In Skintight Spandex Shows Off Alo Yoga

Scroll for the photo. Hailey was in West Hollywood and photographed near cars. The Jimmy Choo face had ditched her stilettos for something far more comfortable - she'd opted for a skintight and tan pair of black-accent leggings from Alo Yoga, pairing the sporty lowers with an Isabel Marant zip-up sweater that retails for $428.

Photos also showed Bieber having removed her sweater - here, the blonde opted for a black sports bra. Going for a footwear look hubby Justin would approve of, the catwalk queen donned a pair of beige Giaborghini slides retailing for $450, plus Saint Laurent shades - she's the face of the luxury French designer. More after the snap.