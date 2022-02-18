James Wiseman's Return From Injury A 'Factor' To Warriors' Buyout Approach, Says Coach Steve Kerr

Though he also didn't mention when Wiseman will play in the 2021-22 NBA season, Kerr said that the former No. 2 pick "looked good" in the 5-on-5 scrimmage. Kerr believes that if Wiseman can stay healthy, he has a bright future in the league. However, he asked fans and critics not to exaggerate their expectations for Wiseman when he officially returns to the court.

Wiseman may be considered as one of the most promising big men in the league, but Kerr said that he needs to gain more experience and learn plenty of things to make himself successful in the NBA.

"For a young guy like James, who has three games of college experience, no summer league and still hasn't had a training camp, that'sa lot to ask," Kerr said. "So, I have no doubt he is going to be a hell of a player but it's just going to take time."