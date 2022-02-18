James Wiseman's Return From Injury A 'Factor' To Warriors' Buyout Approach, Says Coach Steve Kerr

Since he suffered an injury last season, the Golden State Warriors have been patiently waiting for James Wiseman to return to the court. Wiseman was expected to rejoin the team earlier in the 2021-22 NBA season, but his return was delayed and it was recently revealed that he underwent a second surgery in December.
As of now, Wiseman has already missed 59 regular-season games. However, though the Warriors are yet to give an official date for his return, Wiseman is already showing a massive improvement in his rehabilitation.