Republican Welcomes Speculation About Hillary Clinton Running In 2024

Former secretary of state and two-time presidential contender, Hillary Clinton, is under the spotlight yet again thanks to Special Counsel John Durham's investigation into the origins of the so-called Russiagate scandal.

In a motion filed last week, Durham seemed to suggest that operatives on Clinton's payroll manufactured during the 2016 election a narrative about then-candidate Donald Trump working for the Kremlin.

It is also being speculated by some that Clinton is interested in running for president once again, in 2024. Republicans have seized on this, and are now taking aim at Clinton herself.

Would Trump Beat Clinton Again?

Trump has all but committed to running for president in 2024, but Clinton has not yet expressed a desire to participate in the race, at least not yet.

During a recent appearance on Fox News, Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio weighed in on the speculation and said that Clinton's involvement in alleged spying of Trump means she would be an exceptionally weak candidate.

"Hillary Clinton looks like she's going to try to run and if it's a rematch between her and President Trump, I think President Trump wins in a landslide," Jordan said, as reported by Newsweek.

Durham Probe

Trump said in a recent statement that what Durham is uncovering is the "biggest story of our time."

According to Jordan, the former president is right.

"We've never seen anything like this in history. So President Trump's statement yesterday, I think, is right on target. This is truly unprecedented, truly something that has never happened in the history of our great country," Jordan said.

He added that Clinton's wrongdoings are "worse than we thought."

Will Clinton Run Again?

Speculation that Clinton is exploring another presidential bid intensified when it was revealed that she will be speaking at the New York State Democratic Party Convention.

In January, pollster Doug Schoen and former New York City Council president Andrew Stein penned an op-ed for The Wall Street Journal claiming that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' low approval ratings have created a "leadership vacuum" in the Democratic Party that only Clinton could fill.

"She is already in an advantageous position to become the 2024 Democratic nominee," they wrote, as reported by CNN.

Clinton 2024

CNN's Chris Cillizza conceded that Biden's approval ratings are low and that Clinton is an experienced politician, but stressed that he does not see her running again.

According to Cillizza, Clinton has not expressed interest in running for the White House since losing to Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

Furthermore, Clinton herself said in 2017 that her career as an "active politician" is over.

