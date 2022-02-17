Republican Welcomes Speculation About Hillary Clinton Running In 2024

Former secretary of state and two-time presidential contender, Hillary Clinton, is under the spotlight yet again thanks to Special Counsel John Durham's investigation into the origins of the so-called Russiagate scandal.

In a motion filed last week, Durham seemed to suggest that operatives on Clinton's payroll manufactured during the 2016 election a narrative about then-candidate Donald Trump working for the Kremlin.

It is also being speculated by some that Clinton is interested in running for president once again, in 2024. Republicans have seized on this, and are now taking aim at Clinton herself.