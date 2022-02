WWE Superstar Carmella flaunts her super-toned body wearing the sexiest outfits. The 34-year-old wrestler shared a couple of steamy shots featuring her WWE fiancé,Corey Graves, to promote their Bare With Us Podcast. Before the Valentine's Day shoot, Carmella returned to the Royal Rumble in style.

She battled it out with 29 other women, and although she lost to Ronda Rousey, it was a pleasure seeing the superstar in the ring.