Drew McIntyre is reported to still be recovering from a neck injury as both the Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 38 grow closer.
Drew McIntyre Reportedly Working Injured En Route To The Elimination Chamber
The Latest
Drew McIntyre Dealing With Injuries
Drew McIntyre will face Madcap Moss at the Elimination Chamber this weekend. According to reports from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, however, McIntyre is still dealing with the impacts of a neck injury.
WWE is reportedly keeping McIntyre on a light schedule in the hopes that he will be able to perform in a high-profile match at WrestleMania this year. His last actual match was at the Day 1 PPV on January 1st. He's not performing on any non-televised WWE live events and there is a chance his match against Madcap Moss at the Elimination Chamber is kept short.
WWE knows who they want McIntyre to face at WrestleMania, assuming he is healthy enough to do so. Scroll down to reveal who his Mania opponent is expected to be.
Celebrities
Skier Eileen Gu Opens Up About TikTok Diets And Her Own Eating Habits
This is what a freeski star eats.
Drew McIntyre Expected To Face Happy Corbin At WrestleMania
After Drew McIntyre defeated Madcap Moss at Day 1, and is scheduled to face him again at the Elimination Chamber, he is expected to be booked against Happy Corbin at WrestleMania.
Corbin and McIntyre have never faced each other in singles competition on WWE programming. They have faced each other twice in unaired matches, however, with McIntyre winning both times.
McIntyre is reported to be working hard to heal from his injuries in time for WrestleMania. He also went to great lengths to keep his return at the Royal Rumble a surprise. Scroll down to reveal more.
Drew McIntyre Went To Great Lengths To Keep Royal Rumble Return A Secret
According to a report from PW Insider, Drew McIntyre went to great lengths to keep his return at the Royal Rumble a secret. Evidently, some in the company were not even aware that McIntyre had arrived at the building by the time he was scheduled to enter the Rumble.
"Drew McIntyre arrived extremely late into the Royal Rumble PPV to hide his return," wrote PW Insider's Mike Johnson. "We are told that since the stadium was so massive that there were some in the company who had no idea he was even there until he arrived in the Gorilla position for the Men's Rumble match."
While McIntyre has Madcap Moss scheduled for the Elimination Chamber, and then Happy Corbin at WrestleMania, he is reportedly being groomed for another high-profile rivalry in the near future. Scroll down to reveal who McIntyre will be feuding within the coming months.
Drew McIntyre Being Groomed For Feud With Roman Reigns
WWE is reportedly looking to groom Drew McIntyre for a feud with arguably the company's top star, Roman Reigns. Reigns has his next few title challengers set, however. He'll be facing Goldberg at the Elimination Chamber and then Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, however, the idea is for Reigns and McIntyre to feud "somewhere down the line."
“They like him, and he’s being groomed for Roman Reigns. It’s down the line. So, the people who are groomed for Roman Reigns are going to be protected until they get to Roman Reigns. He’s not 100%. He’s going to do TVs, he’s not going to do house shows for now," Meltzer said.
"He’s still working on rehab, it’s not like he’s fixed or anything. But, you know, he is back on TV which, I mean, he’ll do the match with Moss in Saudi Arabia and probably wrestle Corbin at WrestleMania most likely and I’m going to guess that he’ll probably run through them.”
Drew McIntyre. won the WWE Championship at the onset of the global pandemic. He has since said that many fans have thanked him for providing them with entertainment during that time. Scroll down to reveal what he said.
Drew McIntyre On Fans Thanking Him For Providing Entertainment During The Pandemic
Drew McIntyre was in a prominent position in WWE during the early days of the pandemic. He spoke on the Jake Asman show about how many fans thank him for providing an escape during that period.
“These days, now that we can walk down the street, it’s pretty cool. It’s mostly, ‘Thank you,’ for the time period when obviously the world had shut down and every sport and entertainment company had went down and WWE gave the world an escape with some original content and I was WWE Champion at the time.”
“[I was] kind of the face of WWE during that time and it’s amazing. Sometimes they’ll do these virtual Q&A’s or sometimes in person now where people can ask any question they want and usually, they took the time to thank myself and WWE and the WWE superstars for that time period and giving them that escape. So, that’s really cool.”