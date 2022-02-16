Drew McIntyre Reportedly Working Injured En Route To The Elimination Chamber

Drew McIntyre will face Madcap Moss at the Elimination Chamber this weekend. According to reports from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, however, McIntyre is still dealing with the impacts of a neck injury.

WWE is reportedly keeping McIntyre on a light schedule in the hopes that he will be able to perform in a high-profile match at WrestleMania this year. His last actual match was at the Day 1 PPV on January 1st. He's not performing on any non-televised WWE live events and there is a chance his match against Madcap Moss at the Elimination Chamber is kept short.

