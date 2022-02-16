American actress Jennifer Aniston looked many years younger than her actual age in a recent post she shared on her Instagram page that showed her looking gorgeous in a bikini. Jennifer's post featured a picture and a video taken from behind-the-scenes of the movie Murder Mystery 2.
Jennifer Aniston Stuns In Bikini While Filming 'Murder Mystery 2'
Ageless Jennifer Keeps On Stunning
Jennifer is 53 years old but keeps looking younger with every public appearance she makes. The Friends star continues to defy the aging process and this has endeared her to many of her fans who can't get enough of her. Thus, it is not surprising that with every picture or video post the beautiful diva makes, many people in the comments section wonder about her age.
Dark Shades And Embraces
Aniston and Actor Adam Sandler starred in the first installment of Murder Mystery and are teaming up once more for the film's second part. Shooting for the second installment has already begun and the actress shared a picture and a video showing the crew's behind-the-scenes moments. The snapshot Jennifer shared showed her and Adam posing beachside. She wore a floral pink kimono top that she paired with white innerwear and shorts. Meanwhile, Adam wore a pink patterned polo top and gray shorts. The co-stars paired their casual looks with dark shades and embraced each other as they posed for snaps.
Back To Work With Adam Sandler
The video Anitson posted showed the behind-the-scenes setup. Music played in the background and some crew members danced to the beat. Jennifer captioned the post, "Back to work with my buddy. #MurderMystery2." Many of her fans and friends commented on the post, while more, including Lindsay Lohan, left a like on it.
Fans Can't Believe Jennifer is 53
A Jennifer fan page account on Instagram posted more snaps of the beautiful actress. The pictures the fan page shared showed Jennifer in a two-piece purple and pink bikini, which she paired with a nude hat and shades. Jennifer bore her gorgeous figure in the snapshots, showing off her flat abs, cleavage, and beautiful skin as she scampered to and fro the corridor. In the post's caption, the fan page could hardly resist their favorite star's beauty and awesomeness and wondered she is almost 53. The post's caption read, "How is she almost 53?🙈🙈Okay… so I’m officially lost for words😍😍😍😍😍."
Many other fans commented on the post, with most of them gushing over Jennifer's looks. One fan said The Bounty Hunter actress does not age while another fan admitted that she has the body of a goddess. It is understandable why these fans feel that way and Jennifer keeps getting better with age. Hopefully, she will continue to satisfy her numerous fans' cravings by posting more snaps of herself on social media.