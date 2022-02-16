The Brooklyn Nets traded for All-Star shooting guard James Harden last summer with the hope that pairing him with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving would solidify their chances of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title in the 2021-22 NBA season. The blockbuster trade didn't only give Harden a fresh start but also the opportunity to reunite with former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Kevin Durant in Brooklyn. Unfortunately, Harden's stint with the Nets didn't even last for one season.
'Philly Was My First Choice': James Harden Expresses How 76ers Were Always His Preference
The Latest
'Love Me Or Hate Me But I'm Going To Continue To Grow': Cardinals' Kyler Murray Responds To Immaturity Reports
James Harden Demands A Trade To Sixers
Despite saying on numerous occasions that he wanted to stay in Brooklyn, Harden spoke with Nets general manager Sean Marks and owner Joe Tsai before the 2022 NBA trade deadline and told them about his desire to be traded to the Philadelphia 76ers. Instead of taking the risk of losing him in the 2022 NBA free agency without getting anything in return, the Nets decided to grant Harden's request, sending him and Paul Millsap to the Sixers in exchange for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and two future first-round picks.
The Sixers' decision to trade for Harden wasn't a surprise as they were aggressively pursuing him on the trade market since the 2021 NBA offseason. Unfortunately, during that time, they were unable to beat what the Nets offered to the Rockets to get "The Beard."
Celebrities
Skier Eileen Gu Opens Up About TikTok Diets And Her Own Eating Habits
This is what a freeski star eats.
Sixers Were James Harden's 'First Choice'
Harden has long been interested in joining forces with Joel Embiid in the City of Brotherly Love. In a recent interview with reporters, Harden revealed that when he parted ways with the Houston Rockets last summer, the Sixers were his "first choice" to become his next landing spot.
"Originally, when I was going through everything I was going through in Houston, Philly was my first choice," Harden said. "I don't really want to get into the Brooklyn situation, but I just knew for a very long time that this was a good fit. You have the best big man in the league in Joel [Embiid]. Obviously, the coaching. Just from top-to-bottom, it made sense. I'm just happy and blessed that I'm here."
Reasons Behind James Harden's Trade Request
From the time he demanded a trade to the Sixers, there were numerous rumors circulating regarding the reason behind his departure from the Nets. These included Irving's vaccination stance. Recently, Harden addressed the issue between him and Irving. Though he admitted that Irving's decision not to get vaccinated against COVID-19 played a role in his decision to leave the Nets, Harden said that its impact was only "very minimal."
Aside from Irving's vaccination stance, another reason why Harden chose to part ways with the Sixers was the difference in offensive style that he and Durant wanted. While Harden preferred to play "patented iso ball," Durant and Nets head coach Steve Nash wanted a "free-flowing offense." According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, Harden and Durant had a "cold war" going on for the last several months that become a major distraction for the team.