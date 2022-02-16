'Philly Was My First Choice': James Harden Expresses How 76ers Were Always His Preference

Despite saying on numerous occasions that he wanted to stay in Brooklyn, Harden spoke with Nets general manager Sean Marks and owner Joe Tsai before the 2022 NBA trade deadline and told them about his desire to be traded to the Philadelphia 76ers. Instead of taking the risk of losing him in the 2022 NBA free agency without getting anything in return, the Nets decided to grant Harden's request, sending him and Paul Millsap to the Sixers in exchange for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and two future first-round picks.

The Sixers' decision to trade for Harden wasn't a surprise as they were aggressively pursuing him on the trade market since the 2021 NBA offseason. Unfortunately, during that time, they were unable to beat what the Nets offered to the Rockets to get "The Beard."